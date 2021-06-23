5 Bold Color Trends That Will Make Your Small Space Shine

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In October 2020, designer, author, and artist Justina Blakeney signed on with Target as a “Home Style Expert.” Now, she’s doubling down on that multi-year partnership, going beyond just collaborating on makeovers and curating Target product by serving as a designer for Target’s Opalhouse line. She’s putting her Jungalow brand’s unique boho style stamp on everything from candles to pillows, and this marks the first time Target’s Opalhouse brand has launched a collaboration with an outside designer since its inception. “Target is known for one-of-a-kind partnerships that deliver incredible design at an amazing value, and this new collection with the inspiring and talented Justina Blakeney will fill our guests’ homes with a whole lot of joy,” says Samara Tuchband, senior vice president of merchandising of home at Target.