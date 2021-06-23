Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

12 Hiking Essentials to Pack the Next Time You Hit the Trail

By Sarah M. Vazquez
Posted by 
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. With temperatures finally warming up, it’s no surprise to see that more and more people are looking for ways to get outside and enjoy all that nature has to offer — like going hiking. While hiking is a fun way to enjoy the beauty of the great outdoors, it’s a sport that requires the right equipment, like most activities. Whether you’re a casual explorer or someone who loves to challenge themselves with a rigorous expedition, having the right hiking gear is vital to ensuring a successful (and stress-free) trek. There are a handful of must-haves most people are aware of: food, water, a first aid kit, and the right shoes. But when it comes down to the nitty-gritty, there are a couple of other items to keep handy in the woods.

www.apartmenttherapy.com
Community Policy
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blindness#Design#Hiking Essentials#Spacer Mesh#Osprey Hydraulics#The Katadyn Befree#Gps#Trackback#Biolite#Uva#Uvb Rays#Columbia Unisex Adult#Bora#Sun Protection#Omni#Buff Coolnet Backcountry#S S Folding Knife Amazon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Amazon
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

On the Road Again? Pack These Essentials From LifeToGo

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. Hitting the road this summer? Before you roll out, make sure your packing list is complete with all the necessities needed to enjoy road trip season. Whether you’re headed to the grandeur of the Grand Canyon, the crisp mountain air of Colorado or Florida’s soothing shores, take these tech and fitness items along for the ride.
Hobbiespommietravels.com

21 Jun “What 10 Camping Essentials Do You Need For Your Next Camping”

How does spending one week outdoors feel for you? Exciting or dreadful? Typically, whether you will have an exciting or horrifying camping experience will depend on one factor: how prepared you were for the trip. That is, it all boils down to how you have packed. Having all the essential camping gear can assure you of a quiet and peaceful vacation under the tall trees, as well as a transportation means to enable you to access the closest emergency room.
Virgin, UTPosted by
Rene Cizio

Hike or Bike this Awesome Trail with Views of Zion in the Background

This is an awesome trail near Zion National Park. It shares many of the same beautiful geology and picturesque views, but without traffic or congestion. The J.E.M. Trail is a moderate 13.7 mile out and back trail located in Virgin, Utah. It’s a relatively flat trail that’s popular for mountain bikes, but it’s sparsely used and there’s enough room for everyone. If you’re hiking, just be sure to watch for a biker as they come by faster than you might expect and there are some sharp turns in the few miles along the cliff edge.
Lifestylecoloradoboulevard.net

Hiking: Dawn Mine Trail

Dawn Mine Trail is a 4.2 mile out-and-back that ends at a gold mine in the Angeles National Forest that operated from 1895-1954. From the trailhead, go east on the paved Mt Lowe Road about 0.35 miles before taking the left fork to Sunset Ridge Trail, a single track with views into Millard Canyon below. Wind along the southeast side of the canyon and look for the “Dawn Mine” sign pointing to the left fork. Descend past the cabin to the streambed of Millard Creek.
Cañon City, COColorado Springs Independent

Hiking Bob: Lion Canyon Trail; Trash the Trash

One of the fun things about writing about hiking and outdoor recreation is looking for new places to go. Sometimes (OK, often), it involves spreading maps out on the living room floor and looking for a dotted line I haven’t visited before, and sometimes it involves watching social media posts for references to obscure trails, and sometimes it’s a question from a friend that starts with “Have you ever done…?”.
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Wayfair’s Clearance Sale Includes These Stylish Outdoor Finds That You’ll Want to Use Indoors Too

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are tons of sales happening this July 4th weekend, including amazing deals on mattresses, sofas, bedding and even vacuums. But one sale that you should really be keeping your eye on is Wayfair’s 4th of July Clearance Sale. Getting your hands on some stellar pieces is pretty much guaranteed during this weekend’s sale, where you can score up to 60 percent off across categories sitewide. With so many people in the midst of upgrading their balconies, patios, and backyards, you can bet Wayfair’s outdoor section is going to be full of epic deals. And if you’re looking to snag a few versatile pieces, you’re also in luck. Wayfair’s home to a slew of double-duty pieces that are perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. We scoured the site and rounded up 12 pieces that’ll look great everywhere from your backyard to your living room, below.
Brattleboro, VTibrattleboro.com

Good Time To Hike Wantastiquet

On Wantastiquet, the trail is dry and the mountain laurel is blooming. On June 23, 2021, there was no water on the carriage road trail up to the summit. Not even a puddle. Really, things are that dry. You can wear sneakers. And the mountain laurel will be in bloom for another week. Invasive mountain laurel is everywhere on Wantastiquet, unfortunately, but it sure is pretty for these two weeks. It doesn’t bloom well at lower elevations, so you won’t see blossoms until the 7th hairpin turn (out of 9). The blossoms are much better if you continue past the summit towards Mine Ledge. (The trail after the antenna tower is narrow. I found a tick on my arm within three minutes. Past the summit, tick precautions are necessary.)
LifestylePosted by
Apartment Therapy

One Good Thing: My Best Homemade DIY Fruit Fly Trap

Welcome back to One Good Thing! We’re outdoors again this week with my final insect repellent DIY and this one might just be my very best. We will see. It’s how to get rid of fruit flies, and after years of mucking about and trying a number of different solutions I finally buckled down, did much more research and got it right. This is a simple trap on the surface where the fruit flies are lured into liquid in a bottle, but the key differences are the addition of dishwashing soap and making the holes smaller than you think.
HobbiesApartment Therapy

11 Kitchen Essentials You Should Pack With You Before Heading on That Camping Trip

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Camping offers unique opportunities, such as hearing nature’s sounds while drifting off to sleep and reconnecting with the outdoors. However, if there’s one thing that many people look forward to while roughing it, it’s cooking over an open (yet still properly contained) fire. Although it’s unfamiliar to some, you can learn to ease around a campfire like you would in the kitchen. It’s simple to become efficient in no time when armed with the right gear and a bit of knowledge.
Santa Clarita, CAsignalscv.com

Get back into hitting those hiking trails

The Santa Clarita Valley is a known trails and hiking mecca, according to local experts. With over 11,000 acres of open spaces and more than 100 miles of trails, ranging from extreme elevation climbs to gentle slopes and open meadows, in terms of hiking, the SCV has plenty to offer.
Ashland, ORKDRV

Take a Hike: Alice in Wonderland Trail

ASHLAND, Ore. — Last week, NewsWatch 12 Sports took you down the Waterline Trail at the Ashland Watershed. This week, we are going to show you how to connect it with some other trails to create a much longer and more intense workout. If you take the Waterline Trail to...
Somerville, MElcnme.com

Trails and Goat Hikes at Somerville Farm

Looking for a fun new ramble over hill and dale, with some farm-fresh food at the end? Come explore the new hiking trails at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm, 217 Hewett Road, Somerville, open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday. The short trails (approximately 1 mile)...
Klamath Falls, ORbasinlife.com

OnTime Pack N Ship, On Time and Packed Right!

OnTime Pack and Ship located at 1775 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls OR is the go-to resource for packing, shipping, printing and business service needs of the residents and businesses of Klamath Falls, OR. Our team of dedicated, professionally trained experts understands the meaning of Super-Star Customer Care—we focus on saving you time and money by ensuring you get the right products and services at the right price—in a single, quick visit.
Cambria County, PAPosted by
The Tribune-Democrat

Local hiking trails get financial boost at Summerfest

The atmosphere was festive at Lorain Brough Park on Saturday for Summerfest at The Trails. The two-day event is to raise money for the Lorain/Stonycreek Hiking Trails. David and Danielle Robertson spent Saturday afternoon at the park after reading about the event on Facebook. With 6-year-old Charlie and younger brother Isaac in toe, the family enjoyed the entertainment and kids' activities.