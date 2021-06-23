Bed Bath & Beyond’s New Home Line Is a Boho Lover’s Dream

Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. Bed Bath & Beyond may not be the first source you think of for boho-inspired decor, but that might be about to change. They just launched a brand-new home line called Wild Sage that includes some seriously fun and eclectic bedding, decor, accent furniture, and even bath essentials to make your space truly your own. Best of all, everything’s really affordable. From bright area rugs to chic wall art, there are lots of great items in this new collection that could bring plenty of personality to your home. See some of our favorite Wild Sage picks below.