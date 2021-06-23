Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Bed Bath & Beyond’s New Home Line Is a Boho Lover’s Dream

By Tim Minerd
Posted by 
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. Bed Bath & Beyond may not be the first source you think of for boho-inspired decor, but that might be about to change. They just launched a brand-new home line called Wild Sage that includes some seriously fun and eclectic bedding, decor, accent furniture, and even bath essentials to make your space truly your own. Best of all, everything’s really affordable. From bright area rugs to chic wall art, there are lots of great items in this new collection that could bring plenty of personality to your home. See some of our favorite Wild Sage picks below.

www.apartmenttherapy.com
Community Policy
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedding#Bed Frame#Boho#Color#Citrus#Bed Bath Beyond#Natural Bed Bath Beyond#Oeko#Beige Bed Bath#The Savannah Bath Towel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Home & GardenFood52

In This 450-Square-Foot Apartment, the Kitchen Is Three Rooms in One

Rent Like You Mean It is a series all about giving our rental spaces a new lease. We’ve rounded up a whole host of refreshing spruce-ups (and cover-ups), impactful DIYs (plus how to get them back to square one when you leave), and peeks at real-life rental transformations. Because a lease should never stop you from having a space that feels like yours—even if it’s only for a year.
Interior Designtucson.com

5 Ideas to Brighten Up Your Kitchen and Dining Room

A bright home is a happy home. When you’re able to achieve the right balance of brightness in your living spaces, your home is sure to feel big, comfortable, and welcoming. Sometimes, making rooms feel big and bright can be a challenge. When it comes to maximizing the brightness of your kitchen and dining room, the design team at Ashley Homestore is here to help. Check out these five easy tips to make your kitchen and dining room feel brighter and better than ever.
ShoppingHerald Tribune

Shop the best deals at Bed Bath & Beyond's huge sale to rival Prime Day 2021

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Amazon's Prime Day 2021 sale event is here—which means other stores are getting in on the action, too. You can count Bed Bath & Beyond in with its Beyond Big Sale, which includes up to 50% off some kitchen, bedding, bath, storage and furniture items.
Interior DesignPosted by
CandysDirt

Create a Warm and Welcoming Guest Bedroom

It’s finally happening: After a long 14 months, the world is opening up again. Now that people are getting vaccinated and more readily hopping on planes again, your family and friends could soon be coming to visit. While we all love a good reunion, have you checked out your guest bedroom lately? Probably not.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: An Unsightly Laundry Room Gets a Stylish, Functional Revamp for $2,520

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Most laundry rooms are tucked away in basements or mudrooms toward the back of the home, but in Juliana Cordi’s 900-square-foot townhome, the laundry was located in an unusual spot: between her primary bedroom and her bathroom. That was perfect for quickly adding clothes and towels to the washing machine, but not perfect for hiding unsightly stacks of laundry, her mop, her vacuum, and other wash room essentials.
Beauty & FashionMidland Daily News

10 Things Your Closet Needs Now That You're No Longer Stuck at Home

At long last, with vaccine availability spreading and coronavirus cases receding in many areas of the U.S., we are finally heading back out into the world. Hallelujah!. The catch? Whether you're working at the office, eating at your favorite sushi joint, or downing margaritas with pals, many of the places you're going to might require better attire than your stretchy quarantine sweats that were on rotation while stuck at home.
Home & GardenBHG

6 Eye-Catching Fence Decorating Ideas to Dress Up Your Yard

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Fencing provides privacy, structure, and security to your yard, but that doesn't mean it has to be utilitarian. Paint, plants, and a few accessories can go a long way in sprucing up your home's perimeter. Decorate your fence and add showstopping curb appeal with these easy DIY ideas that let you personalize your yard.
EconomyPosted by
MarketWatch

Bed Bath & Beyond launches its fifth private brand this year

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has launched its fifth owned brand this year, Wild Sage, which covers a broad assortment of home goods geared towards younger shoppers, including college students and Gen Z. Timed for the launch of the back-to-school shopping season, the brand includes sheets, towels and lighting. Bedding is priced from $20 to $80, decor is priced from $25 to $200 and bath items from $4 to $40. Other brands launched at Bed Bath & Beyond this year include Simply Essential and Haven. Bed Bath & Beyond shares have rallied 64.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 13.1% for the period.
Home & Gardensixtyandme.com

Top 10 Inspiring Tiny House Porch Ideas

I have always loved a good front porch (though I love a nice back porch as well). There is just nothing as enjoyable as starting the day sitting on my porch, sipping on a cup of coffee, and watching the sun fill the sky with the promises of another day.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

How to Find the Right Sofa Layout for Your Home

Figuring out how a sofa will fit into your living room layout is crucial because the rest of the space will revolve around the seating area. For example, if you host regular movie nights at your house, you’ll need to have at least a three-seater in your home. At the end of the day, your sofa has to suit the size, layout, and your personal lifestyle in order to fit inside your living space.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

5 Kitchen Gadgets That Made My Kitchen Feel Like It Got a Full Renovation

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Over a year spent using my kitchen more regularly than I ever have before left me feeling overwhelmed by its inefficiencies. I realized that my apartment kitchen wasn’t suited for everyday, all-day use. It’s a small, galley-style space with few outlets and very limited countertop surface area. So in order to sustainably keep cooking as much as I have been, I’ve needed to reimagine how my kitchen functions. As a renter, though, I don’t have the time, money, or ability to renovate my space.
Retailpurewow.com

Target Is Having a Major Home Sale (and Its Best-Selling Furniture Is Included)

Some may blast Target’s décor as “cheugy,” but to that we say, have you. the Threshold and Studio McGee collaboration? Or Hilton Carter’s line of so-realistic-you-might-water-them faux plants? If you know what to shop for (step away from the ‘gather’ signs!), Target’s furniture and accessories collection can be an affordable way to seriously upgrade your space. And, thanks to a surprise home sale, it’s even more so. We’ve scoured the deals to bring you the best pieces to consider adding to your cart.
Interior DesignRiver Reporter

Creating comfort in your home

This past year has been a challenge for many of us. Having to stay home, social distance and, in some cases, isolate, it’s no wonder we turn to our homes for comfort. One of the ways to create a comfortable home is to get organized and get rid of clutter. Organizing means different things to different people. With some, it’s paring down; others need more storage; and for most of us, it is a little of both.
Home & GardenSeattle Times

Can you tile over tile in a bathroom?

Q: Our vintage 1926 bathroom floor is showing its age and some discoloration. I cannot afford a full bathroom renovation. Can tile be applied on top of the old floor? Can the tile be painted?. A: Yes, tile can sometimes be applied over old tile, and tiled floors can be...
MarketsBenzinga

Understanding Bed Bath & Beyond's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) saw some unusual options activity on Tuesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $28.51. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Interior Designgoodhousekeeping.com

Bedroom wall decor ideas you'll love

When decorating any room, making the most of your walls can help bring a space to life. Whether you're looking for purely decorative options or practical additions like mirrors or hooks, choosing the right wall decor can really help lift your space and make it somewhere you enjoy spending time in.
Interior DesignPosted by
whowhatwear

The Fashionable Home Décor Items That I Think Will Transform a Space

I moved into a new home last fall, and I’m consistently on the hunt for chic items to spruce up my space. I have a solid foundation as it is now when it comes to larger pieces of furniture. I'm also into my assortment of accent finds. That said, I like to switch things out here and there to keep my rooms feeling fresh and inspiring. So naturally, I scroll through various home sites when I have a bit of free time.