For the second year in a row, marketers will have to forego the yachts, parties, picturesque networking and serendipitous meetings of Cannes, but that does not mean they also have to go without celebrating the Croisette’s favorite drink. Cognitiv, the first self-learning, fully automated neural network technology available for marketers, has released an updated version of its award-winning “Rosé / Not Rosé!” app, which demonstrates the power of deep learning’s pattern recognition abilities as it deciphers whether a photo of a beverage is Rosé or Not Rosé.