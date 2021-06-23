Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Warby Parker Files Confidentially for Public Offering

By Dan Weil
Street.Com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA confidential filing is often a prelude to a direct listing, rather than a standard initial public offering. Warby Parker, the online/in-store prescription eyewear retailer, said Wednesday that it has confidentially filed with the SEC for a public offering of its Class A common stock. A confidential filing is often...

www.thestreet.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Company#Ipo#Sec Filing#Amazon Web Services#Sec#Krispy Kreme#Jab Holding#Panera Bread#Pret A Manger#European Union#Amazon Com#Amzn#The Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
AWS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Data Privacy
News Break
Amazon
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Dole Plc Files Registration Statement With SEC For Proposed Initial Public Offering

Dole plc, a newly created company to be formed through the combination of Total Produce plc and Dole Food Company, Inc., announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is subject to market and other conditions. Dole plc intends to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DOLE".
Businessrock947.com

Arm CEO says Nvidia merger better than going public

(Reuters) – Nvidia Corp’s proposed $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd would better support the creation of UK technology jobs than the SoftBank Group Corp unit becoming a standalone public company once again, Arm’s chief executive said on Friday. “We contemplated an IPO but determined that the pressure to deliver...
BusinessGenomeWeb

Caribou Biosciences Files for $100M IPO

NEW YORK – In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Caribou Biosciences said it is planning a $100 million initial public offering. The firm hasn't yet priced or set a date for the offering, but said it expects that its new shares will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CRBU once the IPO closes. BofA Securities, Citigroup, and SVB Leerink are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Amazon’s incoming CEO Jassy gets $215 million in restricted stock

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said late Friday its incoming chief executive, Andrew Jassy, will get an estimated eight-figure stock award as he takes his new position. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Amazon said it awarded Jassy 61,000 shares of restricted stock that will vest over the next ten years. At Friday’s closing price of $3,510.98, that works out to just shy of $215 million. Jassy, who has led the highly-profitable Amazon Web Services since it was started in 2006, will also become a member of Amazon’s board. On Monday, Jeff Bezos will officially step down as CEO , while retaining his position as chairman, just before he’s scheduled to go into space later this month .
BusinessInvestopedia

Robinhood Files to go Public

One of the most anticipated IPOs of 2021 finally comes into focus, as online investing platform Robinhood Markets filed its S-1 registration form with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 1, 2021, giving potential investors greater visibility into its torrid growth over the past 18 months. Robinhood plans to debut on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol HOOD.
Financial ReportsPosted by
pymnts

Ireland’s Dole Brand Files US IPO To Pay Down Debt

Dole is seeking an initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S. on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker DOLE in order to pay down debt and cover merger costs, Bloomberg reported on Friday (July 2). Incorporated in Dublin, Ireland, the fruit and vegetable company merged with Total...
StocksStreet.Com

Apple Awakens and Approaches a Key Level as Amazon Creeps Higher

Stocks quotes in this article: GME, AMC, AMZN, AAPL. With all the excitement over meme stocks and crypto, attention has shifted away from several key former market leadersWhile investors have been distracted by the wild moves in GameStop (GME) , AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Bitcoin, some big names have been quietly making movesEarlier this week, we discussed a potential future breakout for Amazon.com...
EconomyStreet.Com

Uber Technologies, Inc.

It's unusual to find a growth stock with the potential for revenue increases that's already making money. Look at the stocks you own. Can you tell me why you've got them? If you can't answer the following three questions, then have a look at several I like right now. The...
BusinessFortune

4 critical details from Robinhood’s blockbuster IPO filing

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Robinhood, the online broker behind this year’s great GameStop frenzy, is set to join the public markets — just months after nearly breaking them. The app’s parent company filed for an initial public offering Thursday, to sell shares on Nasdaq under the ticker HOOD.
Marketscrunchbase.com

The Briefing: Robinhood Files To Go Public, Mercado Bitcoin Raises $200M, And More

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. Stock-trading app Robinhood filed its S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, revealing $959 million in revenue in 2020, up 245 percent year-over-year. The company also turned a profit in 2020, generating $7 million in net income after incurring $107 million in net losses in 2019. Most recently, the company reported having 17.7 million monthly active users and $81 billion under custody. Among the largest shareholders in the company are DST Global, Index Ventures, New Enterprise Associates, and Ribbit Capital.
Businessktwb.com

Online risk management platform Riskified files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Riskified Ltd, an e-commerce risk management platform backed by an affiliate of General Atlantic and Fidelity Management & Research Co, filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Thursday. The company did not reveal the number of shares it plans to sell or its target price...
Businesskfgo.com

Online brokerage Robinhood reveals revenue surge in IPO filing

(Reuters) -Robinhood Markets Inc, the online brokerage at the center of Wall Street’s recent retail trading frenzy, on Thursday disclosed paperwork for its flotation, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated initial public offerings of the year. The Menlo Park, California-based company, hit with a $70 million fine...
BusinessStreet.Com

Advanced Micro Cleared by EU to Acquire Xilinx for $35B

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report secured unconditional approval from European Union antitrust regulators for its $35 billion bid for Xilinx. (XLNX) - Get Report. The European Commission said that it had not found any antitrust issues with the deal between the two chipmakers. "The proposed transaction would raise...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

UPDATE: Robinhood files for IPO with plan to list on Nasdaq under ticker symbol 'HOOD'

Robinhood Markets, the trading app that has grown rapidly during the pandemic, filed for an initial public offering on Thursday with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "HOOD." There are 17 banks in the underwriting syndicate, led by Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan . The filing documents show the company has 17.7 million monthly active users and $81 billion in assets under custody. It posted a net loss of $1.4 billion in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $52.6 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue climbed to $522.2 million from $127.6 million. Proceeds of the deal will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes, according to IPO documents. The company is planning to have three classes of stock with differing voting rights. Founders Baiju Bhatt and Vladimir Tenev are expected to retain control. It will retail 20% to 35% of its Class A stock for retail investors. "Our mission is to democratize finance for all," the company says in its prospectus.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of $350 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 14,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Cerevel of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $350 million. The offering is expected to close on July 7, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Cerevel has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2,100,000 shares of its common stock, at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Fort Worth, TXDallas News

Private equity giant TPG considers going public

Private equity firm TPG, with headquarters in Fort Worth and San Francisco, is considering a public listing that would value it at about $10 billion. The firm is looking at either a traditional initial public offering or a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Outbrain files to go public

Outbrain Inc. announced its intention to become a public company, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing late Tuesday. The company plans to list under the ticker “OB” on the Nasdaq. Outbrain said it plans to raise up to $100 million in the offering but that amount is often used as a placeholder early in the filing process. The New York-based digital media ad company reported revenue of $767.1 million for net income of $4.4 million in 2020, compared with revenue of $687.3 million and a loss of $20.5 million in 2019. Citigroup​​, Jefferies, Barclays​​, and Evercore ISI are listed among the underwriters.​ Outbrain has raised a total of $194 million through funding rounds, according to Crunchbase data.
BusinessTechCrunch

Duolingo filed to go public

The 400-person company, which we explored in great detail in our EC-1, was co-founded by Luis von Ahn, the inventor of CAPTCHA and reCAPTCHA, and Severin Hacker. One of the most revealing bits of its story? It’s a route to monetization as a then rare edtech consumer business based outside of Silicon Valley. The company has had a somewhat circuitous journey — full of trial and error — on finding the perfect business model. It eventually landed on subscriptions, despite an original distaste for it thanks to its mission to provide free education.