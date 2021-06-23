Cancel
Englewood, NJ

Isley Brothers to be honored with street renaming in 2 N.J. towns they called home during heyday

By Anthony G. Attrino
NJ.com
NJ.com
 10 days ago
Two communities in Bergen County will welcome home the founding members of the Isley Brothers in street renaming ceremonies set to take place Thursday afternoon. Van Arsdale Place in Teaneck and Liberty Road in Englewood will each be renamed “The Isley Brothers Way” in honor of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, who celebrated decades of success with hits such as “It’s Your Thing,” “Shout” and “That Lady.”

