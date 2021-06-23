Isley Brothers to be honored with street renaming in 2 N.J. towns they called home during heyday

A New Jersey State Park Police officer was honored for his efforts to save six people who became trapped in a dangerous section of the Delaware & Raritan Canal on June 27. The group, four adults and two juveniles, who were tubing along an area off-limits to recreational water use, became trapped at the bottom of the bridge that crosses over one of the canal’s locks. They were saved by Officer Brody Wentzell, who pulled them to safety in a rather innovative fashion.