For those who argue ACC men’s basketball is not DOWN

Orange City, Iowa — The Northwestern College men’s basketball schedule for the 2021-22 season has been released. The schedule features 8 non-conference opponents, and 20 games against GPAC opponents. The Red Raiders will face National Tournament qualifiers in Bellevue, Jamestown, and Morningside. They will play games against teams that finished ranked / received votes in the final 2020-21 poll: #12 Morningside, RV Jamestown, RV Dakota Wesleyan. The schedule features the Bellevue Classic on Nov. 5-6, the Pizza Ranch Classic at Northwestern on Nov. 12-13, and the Dordt Classic on Nov. 26-27.