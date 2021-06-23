Cancel
The State of Football: Part CCXXXII

By The NFL Draft Bible
T.S.O.F. ‘Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!” Kick off your Tuesday with host Ric Serritella as he dives into hot topics and hard-hitting subjects from the pro football world. Tired of the mainstream fluff, come join us for true football stuff. Thank you for tuning in here on weekdays at 9 am ET for your most reliable football news.

Hosts Ric Serritella and Amanda Ruller are joined today by former CFL executive Craig T Smith as well as free agent tight end Nick Truesdell who was at The CAMP presented by The HUB.

LIVE SHOW COMING SOON RIGHT HERE

