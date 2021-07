Instagram is working on a tool that would allow content creators to share “exclusive” content to their Stories which only certain people would be able to see.Screenshots of the new feature were shared by leaker Alessandro Paluzzi on Twitter, with “only members” being able to see the exclusive content, the screenshots say.The stories cannot be screenshotted but can be saved as a “Highlight for your Fans” so that they “always have something to see when they join”.Instagram did not respond to a request for comment from The Independent before time of publication.#Instagram continues to work on the exclusive stories for...