JC Stewart announces new single Loud: "I’ve never put more of myself into my music"

During an appearance on acclaimed guitarist Joe Bonamassa's hit interview series "Live From Nerdville", WHITESNAKE frontman David Coverdale spoke about his evolution as a vocalist. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I've always challenged myself as a singer. And, of course, those [early] songs become more challenging as you get older. Just like you — you don't wanna go over the same thing. You wanna fire up the Formula One and see where you go. Audience and band are an immense part of that that helps inspire and motivate you to express at your best and go to places that maybe you didn't go to before. Mine was trying to emulate, as a relatively young guy, before it was bastardized with cigarettes and alcohol, I had this pure British choir boy voice. And I was closer, when I sang with sheet music of a Spencer Davis record, to Steve Winwood — believe it or not — than my other heroes, which started with Joe Cocker, who was the first white singer in the U.K. as singing and sounding like an African-American guy. My God, it was like Ray Charles in a Sheffield persona. But to me, they were just miraculous, and still are. But I didn't know any of the technical stuff. Like, Howlin' Wolf's mic could not handle the power — the sheer power. He was a big man, so there'd be a distortion as well as all gritty. But there'd be that extra distortion that the mic added to the recording. And I would try to recreate that. And the only way I could do it was literally using my whole body, the whole diaphragm. It's a huge physical effort to pull up this big bastard of a voice that I've been blessed with."