JC Stewart announces new single Loud: "I’ve never put more of myself into my music"

By Jack White
officialcharts.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJC Stewart has shared details of his new single Loud. The Northern Irish singer-songwriter will put out his second song of 2021 on Friday June 25 via Warner Records. Loud is available to pre-save now, which also unlocks a video snippet of the track. Stewart, from Magherafelt, said that Loud...

www.officialcharts.com
