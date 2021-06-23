Cancel
Colleges

Delta mandates vaccines for its students, staff

By DENNIS WYATT
Manteca Bulletin
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta College is mandating all students and staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the return to in-person learning with the start of the Fall Semester on Aug. 28. The Delta College trustees on a 6-1 vote Tuesday — with student representative Lance Elliott voting “no” and trustee Elizabeth Blanchard absent — imposed the vaccine mandate. The only exceptions carved out are for those with medical issues that prevent them from being vaccinated.

