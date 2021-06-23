Nathan Evans' new single Told You So takes his sea shanty sound into big folk-pop: First listen preview
Following up a global smash is no mean feat, not least when said smash was your debut single. This Friday (June 25), Nathan Evans releases his new track Told You So, the follow up Wellerman which, in case you somehow missed it, was the old sea shanty that sparked a global trend, held the Number 1 spot on the Official Singles Chart for two weeks, and topped the charts in eight countries.www.officialcharts.com