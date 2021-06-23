Nathan Evans' new single Told You So takes his sea shanty sound into big folk-pop: First listen preview

Within Temptation have partnered with German metalcore crew Annisokay for anthemic new single Shed My Skin. Vocalist Sharon Den Adel says of the song, “Shed My Skin revolves around dealing with inevitable changes in life. It is about becoming the person we are meant to be, even if that means losing people we love, but have grown apart from. Real growth begins where comfort zones end and that’s exactly what the song is all about: if we don’t change, we don’t grow. If we don’t grow, we aren’t really living.”