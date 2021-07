Greta Thunberg has labelled Amazon’s operating procedures “fundamentally wrong” following news that a warehouse in Scotland was destroying more than a hundred thousand items a week.Ms Thunberg tweeted on Wednesday: “‘A leaked document showed more than 124,000 items marked as ‘destroy’ in just a week.’“This is just ONE warehouse. If you have a system where this is possible — and even profitable — that’s a clear sign that something is fundamentally wrong.””A leaked document showed more than 124,000 items marked as 'destroy' in just a week.”This is just ONE warehouse. If you have a system where this possible - and...