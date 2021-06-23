How to own a piece of Studio Ghibli animation forever

If you love Studio Ghibli’s iconic films -- My Neighbour Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, the list goes on -- and you also love buying things online just to feel something, then boy do we have good news for you today! An upcoming online auction is giving Ghibli stans the chance to own their own part of the production company by purchasing some of its original animation cells. Yes, step away from the Amazon Prime screen you’re perusing in secret after publicly tweeting about how much you hate late capitalism and Jeff Bezos. Here is something better to buy to distract yourself from the crushing weight of the world!