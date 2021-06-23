Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How to own a piece of Studio Ghibli animation forever

By News
Vice
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you love Studio Ghibli’s iconic films -- My Neighbour Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, the list goes on -- and you also love buying things online just to feel something, then boy do we have good news for you today! An upcoming online auction is giving Ghibli stans the chance to own their own part of the production company by purchasing some of its original animation cells. Yes, step away from the Amazon Prime screen you’re perusing in secret after publicly tweeting about how much you hate late capitalism and Jeff Bezos. Here is something better to buy to distract yourself from the crushing weight of the world!

i-d.vice.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animation Studio#Online Auction#Studio Ghibli#Heritage Auctions#Peanuts#Kiki S Delivery Service#Instagram#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Animation
News Break
Anime
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
Apparelhypebeast.com

Seiko Presage Seeks Out Studio Ghibli's Castle in The Sky

Seiko has returned to Studio Ghibli’s back catalogue of classics for its latest limited edition Presage, this time going in search of Laputa: Castle in the Sky. After channeling the daring adventures of Porco Rosso in watch form, Seiko has once again partnered with Hayao Miyazaki‘s legendary animation studio. The...
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Debuts Stunning New Anime Promo

One Piece has debuted a stunning new promo to help celebrate a major anniversary! Eiichiro Oda's original manga series not only celebrated its own major milestone with its monumental 1000th chapter release, but the anime also recently crossed over 20 years of new episodes. Now Toei Animation is putting its talent to use to help celebrate another major anniversary for the Annecy International Animation Film Festival as it most recently celebrated 60 years of operation. Not only did Toei Animation reach out with a cool new promo featuring Dragon Ball Super, but they did so with One Piece as well.
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Meets Studio Ghibli in This Gorgeous Makeover

Jujutsu Kaisen is living its best life these days, and it is all thanks to its recent anime adaptation. Gege Akutami's hit series has experienced a wave of sales in light of season one's debut. Of course, this means fans have given Jujutsu Kaisen dozens of anime makeovers to suit their taste, and one artist is going viral for their take on our favorite sorcerers.
MoviesThe Guardian

Does Pixar’s Luca do a better job at being Studio Ghibli than Ghibli?

The lush and vibrant new animation recalls Hayao Miyazaki’s famed studio, a sign of how far his sensibilities have spread through film. Basking in the Mediterranean setting of Pixar’s new animation Luca, the first comparison that springs to mind is a Japanese one. The clear, blue-green seas, lush vegetation, idyllic village life, blue skies and giant white clouds: this is Miyazaki territory. This is despite the fact that Hayao Miyazaki, the famed founder of Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli, lives several thousand miles away.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

James Cameron Refused to Let Studio Trim ‘Avatar’ Set Piece Because It Had No Plot Value

James Cameron is the latest addition to the MasterClass family, and /Film has a great rundown of highlights from the “Avatar” and “Titanic” director’s three-hour-and-20-minute filmmaking course (there are 15 videos total in Cameron’s MasterClass program). During a course on crafting the perfect movie set piece (“a film within a film,” the director says), Cameron reveals there was some studio pushback against the Mountain Banshee aerial sequence in “Avatar” because it did not serve a purpose on the main storyline. The scene in question finds protagonist Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) learning to ride the eponymous winged creature and taking the Banshee out for a ride.
TV SeriesComicBook

Rick and Morty Shares Incredible Studio Ghibli Crossover Promo

Rick and Morty has shared an incredible crossover with Studio Ghibli's My Neighbor Totoro with its newest promo for the Adult Swim animated series! Rick and Morty has finally returned for its much anticipated fifth season, and with it premiering its first episode last week, the season is now well underway. Adult Swim seemed to go even bigger this time around as they expanded their promotional efforts for Rick and Morty's premiere in some huge ways. Not only kicking off a special worldwide celebration for the season premiere, but releasing some cool and unexpected official crossovers for the occasion.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Dungeons & Dragons Gets Animated Once Again With Iron Studios

Iron Studios is taking fans back to 1983 as we revisit the Dungeons & Dragons animated television series. The 80's cartoon focused on a group of six kids who end up being teleported to a new magical world. With the help of their Dungeon Master, this group takes on this new magical realm as they try to find their way home. The series ran for 3 seasons giving fans 27 amazing Dungeons & Dragons episodes, and now Iron Studios is bringing the series back with their newest statue. The might statues stand 22 inches tall, showcases Hank, Sheila, Eric, Diana, Presto, Bobby, and his pet unicorn Uni taking on the supreme dragon known as Tiamat.
MoviesDesign Taxi

Studio Ghibli Sets Imagined In The Real World Are A Daydream Come True

Images by HouseholdQuotes and featured with permission. Aside from the mouthwatering dishes, no Studio Ghibli film is complete without its unique dreamscapes. Part of the magic in Hayao Miyazaki’s world is its assortment of cottagecore interiors. While alluring, their lived-in looks bring a touch of realism, as if you were welcome into those homes.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Castlevania’ Animation Studio Powerhouse Inks First-Look Deal With Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Powerhouse Animation Studios, which is behind Netflix’s Castlevania franchise and the upcoming Tomb Raider and Skull Island anime series, is formalizing its relationship with the streamer by signing a first-look deal to produce more animated series. Under the pact, Powerhouse Animation will continue to work with Netflix on the...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

This is what Totoro Land looks like in the Studio Ghibli theme park

The new theme park of Studio Ghibli revealed more concept art and one of them featured Totoro Land, a section of the park inspired by the classic movie anime childish, My Neighbor Totoro (My Neighbor Totoro). Written and directed by the Ghibli co-founder, Hayao Miyazak, the My Neighbor Totoro movie...
Designdesignboom.com

a floating rock magically blooms to life in salt studio's surreal art piece

Seoul-based salt studio presents a surreal art piece titled ‘origin: korean futurism’. the project explores the relationship between nature and (asian) futurism, and in particular korean futurism, by putting forward the idea that futurism is inspired by nature. to communicate this, the artwork centers on a floating rock in the middle of a forest. the huge stone then magically blooms to life with an array of delicate white flowers.