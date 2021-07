Many artists can release one song per week, and this is the exact situation of the #1 DJ in the world David Guetta. Last Friday, he teamed up with the ex-BBC R1 speaker Mistajam and the stunning pop voice from John Newman for a new radio-friendly tune: “If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know).” The song crosses the recent piano-house trend and is a clear reference to the 1986 Withney Houston‘s hit “How Will I Know,” which remarks that her music is evergreen in 2021.