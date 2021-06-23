Cancel
Clemson, SC

Re: I hole-hardedly agree,

tigernet.com
 10 days ago

Re: If I identify as a female for 4 hours can I play golf from red tees?. I will personally give you a trophy too. You are entitled to one!.

www.tigernet.com
Clemson, SC
Sports
City
Clemson, SC
Person
Brent Venables
Dabo Swinney
#Dawg#Clemson Football
Golf
Sports
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Twitter wants Dabo Swinney to retire since college athletes are getting paid

Twitter recalled when Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he would walk away if college athletes were to get paid. Thursday was a huge day for college athletics, as student athletes are now officially allowed to receive compensation for their name, image or likeness (NIL). Of course, we are in the day of social media where receipts are held onto and released to the world. The one individual who felt the wrath of said receipts is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.
Clemson, SC

Re: I'm not clicking on that link...

Re: Clemson, Bama lead nation in player development, while Texas. I’d personally like to hear from Red Dog On the matter. He is attuned to particular intangibles that make and sustain a program as storied as UGA. Red-rocket, the floor is yours ma’am.
Clemson, SC

Agreed...

Classes and championships. 67% of the teams mentioned in the article have reached the pinnacle of college football, winning multiple national championships in the modern era of college football. Only one team couldn't put it all together. It's also interesting that Ohio State is not on that list. I'm guessing that's a big part of the reason they have struggled as of late and also tend to draw the lowest TV ratings. It's no fun watching slow 3 stars who just can't win.
Clemson, SC

Re: I think that this article just proves...

Grady Jarrett is a 3-star Defensive Line from Conyers, GA that played for Rockdale County. Well, he was actually a 2-3 star player coming to Clemson out of High School. That maybe why Dabo was catching crap from other coaches about offering Grady a Scholarship, that and he was on the short side for that position into college. Grady never got any taller, and he has been holding his own in the NFL, so you can never tell about a player stature when they have the heart that Grady has!!!
Clemson, SC

Clemson football: 4 Tigers who are already angling for NIL as it is now legal

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei(5) greets Clemson quarterback Hunter Helms(18) before warmups at football practice in Clemson, S.C. Monday, March 22, 2021. Clemson Spring Football Practice. Clemson football players are well-aware that Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) legislation has officially gone into effect in many states and that the NCAA has been...
Clemson, SC

Re: I actually own that lol, small world.

College Sports

Re: This is the finals I predicted

"When I was young, I was sure of many things; now there are only two things of which I am sure: one is, that I am a miserable sinner; and the other, that Christ is an all-sufficient Saviour. He is well-taught who learns these two lessons." -John Newton. Right now...
Clemson, SC

Re: If I had it to do all over again…

Clemson, SC

Clemson's Rencher: Swinney 'excited' about new NIL policy

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has apparently changed his mind about student-athletes profiting from their name, image, and likeness. In 2014, the two-time national champion coach said he'd "go do something else" if student-athletes were paid. He has since walked back those comments, admitting in 2019 that there was room for improvement in the collegiate sports model.
Sports

Re: I have watched many, many Tiger

Games in Death Valley over the last sixty years but there is one game I remember vividly and I bet some of you witnessed this also. The powerful Georgia bulldogs were coming to Memorial Stadium in 1963 and the game received a lot of hype. Back in those days, this was a game played almost every year and the bulldogs we always big favorites.
Football

Re: Are you aware that I lift weights???

The pageantry and excitement does afford such things? On a side note, do you recommend as well as protein powder to achieve maximum results? Thanks ahead of time. Respect!. Re: Georgia now has a COUNTDOWN CLOCK in all football facilities.. Re: Georgia now has a COUNTDOWN CLOCK in all football...
NFLsportswar.com

I would agree

Title IX is based on what's spent by the school. When I was a 4th year, I had a contract gig writing software, I was paid by a 3rd party. NIL seems to be no different. I don't expect Virginia Athletics would touch NIL. I would expect that businesses owned by Virginia fans, and other local businesses would be the ones to get involved. If we get someone who is super-flashy, then the big brands may come to town.
College Sports

Re: I doubt it…

Re: Rattler is the fugliest quarterback in the nation, bar none.***. NIL money will corrupt narcissistic teenagers like this one faster than flys on shyt. Could you imagine Johnny manziel having all that money in college. He would have never behaved long enough to win Heisman. Same with Winston and Lamar Jackson.
Clemson, SC

Clemson QB commit named Elite 11 QB competition MVP

Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets. Clemson quarterback commitment Cade Klubnik was named MVP of the Elite 11 QB Competition on Saturday. Klubnik (Austin TX Westlake) was a standout both in the Elite 11 competitions and The Opening being held in Los Angeles this week. His 7-on-7...
NBAsportswar.com

I do agree that there are legitimate concerns

Namely, as I noted, athleticism and size. I think he could be a Davis Bertans type player off the bench, a gunner of sorts, and with the right situation, that could be well-paid (Bertans is on a 5 year 85 million dollar deal, I think, which still befuddles me to this day).
College Sports

Clemson's first athlete endorsement deals revealed

Justyn Ross became the first known Clemson athlete to utilize the new name, image and likeness bill on Thursday morning. Hours after the law went into effect, the Tigers’ wide receiver took to social media to reveal his new partnership with a company called The Players Trunk to create his own merchandise.
Clemson, SC

Re: 2021 Fan Day is going to cost your kids a fortune

.. where each autograph will cost your child $20, $50, or $100. But seriously, I have so many questions on this. Can the students now hire agents to manage their contracts? Can Uncle Sam now tax their scholarships? Speaking of taxes, can these players still claim themselves as a dependent of their parents? Can a player charge their school for NIL type events and advertisements (ie . Posters, images on tickets, commercials, etc.)? Does Reggie Bush get his Heisman back? Can a player that was ruled ineligible because of NIL activities from years past gain another year of eligibility back? Does this now allow high schoolers to take part as the deterrent was always the NCAA? Can colleges now offer NIL "packages" when recruiting players from high school or even trying to recruit a current player away from another school via transfer portal?
Miami, FL

Miami Hurricanes 2021 Player Profile: WR Dee Wiggins

Dee Wiggins is a 6’3” Junior from Miami Southridge. The hometown product was still among the team’s offensive leaders after starting in all of the teams eleven games last year. Wiggins ranked fourth in both receptions (31) and receiving yards (358). Wiggins has the ability to play vertically down the...