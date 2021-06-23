Drive You Crazy: How to Handle Houston Traffic

The average American spends 54 hours sitting in traffic every year, according to the Texas A&M Transportation Institute's Urban Mobility Scorecard. I would argue that person doesn’t live in Houston. I feel like weeks of my life are spent wishing I wasn’t in the car. No matter the number of hours, Houstonians spend a big chunk of their lives behind the wheel. So, let’s make the most of that time and turn unproductive time into productive time.