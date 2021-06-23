Cancel
Clemson, SC

So when multiple Jawja players are arrested next month what

tigernet.com
 10 days ago

Will the "legal rationale" be to have them all re-instated just in time for their game against us? I'm hoping some shyster lawyers like GWP can weigh in so we have some inside knowledge on how this works. May 6, 2020: "I know I went to Clemson and got a...

www.tigernet.com
Dabo
Sportstigernet.com

NIL question and my apologies

In advance if it's been asked a dozen times on the bored. If a few/or many very rich alumni of a school are willing to throw out tons of $$$ to the top players that are still in HS (say the top 22 players at all 22 starting positions) with a promise to pay them big bucks for wearing their last name on their alma maters jerseys while playing in games on that schools field, what is to stop that from happening? It's the players' name and likeness and image in those uniforms that the alumni are paying for, so they say. What's the difference between that and "paying them to play"...it's the same thing.
Footballtigernet.com

Re: Uiagalelei / Jurkovec Rematch

Jurkovec's uncle has a locker near mine at the Y. He told me last year that Jurkovec and BC would give us a game which they did. After the game he told me Jurkovec injured his throwing shoulder near the end of the fist half and was not as effective in the second half as the first. He now tells me Jurkovec has improved with another year of experience, that BC has a better offensive line than last year and better receivers. He is planning to go to the game and is predicting we will be upset.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: How is that a great lesson? And my guess is

Re: TNET: Justyn Ross releases custom merchandise thanks to new policy. Love the Ross T’s I’ll get a couple. I’d rather the players reap the benefits than China’s Nike. Re: TNET: Justyn Ross releases custom merchandise thanks to new policy. This is exactly what I thought- why should I buy...
Re: Clemson QB commit talks Tigers

Re: Clemson QB commit talks Tigers

Good kid. Looking forward to watching him compete. Don’t beat me up on this…but seeing this kid beat out Arch Manning in camp to be day 1 starter would be freaking amazing. Nothing against Arch or the Manning’s but sometimes I like to see the “elites” get knocked off the mountain and brought back down earth here and there. I’m sure Arch knows he will have to bust his butt to win the job, but i can’t help to think he would have a small advantage just because he’s a Manning.
I doubt it…

I doubt it…

Re: Rattler is the fugliest quarterback in the nation, bar none.***. Re: Rattler is the fugliest quarterback in the nation, bar none.***. NIL money will corrupt narcissistic teenagers like this one faster than flys on shyt. Could you imagine Johnny manziel having all that money in college. He would have never behaved long enough to win Heisman. Same with Winston and Lamar Jackson.
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: 9/4 Georgia/Clemson game. To be honest, I wish it was

Over. But, outside of Georgia putting up count down clocks in their Athletic Facilities (which I interpret as they feel inferior, and have something to prove), two things will decide the outcome:. Georgia, and the rest of the college football world saw what Ohio State did to beat Venerable’s defense...snap...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

How are you conflating this with Christian faith?

Re: TNET: Justyn Ross releases custom merchandise thanks to new policy. Love the Ross T’s I’ll get a couple. I’d rather the players reap the benefits than China’s Nike. Re: TNET: Justyn Ross releases custom merchandise thanks to new policy. This is exactly what I thought- why should I buy...
Toriano Pride

Toriano Pride

Sorry if Germans, I had not been paying much attention to this class, but we got ourselves a steal here. This kid is what Venables likes to call "nosey". He is not only one of the fastest kids in this class, but also very well-coached and ready to contribute right away. His speed and athleticism are off the charts. Ryan Day wanted this kid very badly, as did about 30 other programs. I had no idea this kid had committed.