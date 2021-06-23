So when multiple Jawja players are arrested next month what

.. where each autograph will cost your child $20, $50, or $100. But seriously, I have so many questions on this. Can the students now hire agents to manage their contracts? Can Uncle Sam now tax their scholarships? Speaking of taxes, can these players still claim themselves as a dependent of their parents? Can a player charge their school for NIL type events and advertisements (ie . Posters, images on tickets, commercials, etc.)? Does Reggie Bush get his Heisman back? Can a player that was ruled ineligible because of NIL activities from years past gain another year of eligibility back? Does this now allow high schoolers to take part as the deterrent was always the NCAA? Can colleges now offer NIL "packages" when recruiting players from high school or even trying to recruit a current player away from another school via transfer portal?