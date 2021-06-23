Cancel
NFL

NFL Draft Profile: Henry To'o To'o, Linebacker, Alabama Crimson Tide

 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIPhP_0acxnHSg00

#11

Pos: LB

Ht: 6016

Wt: 225

DOB: 1/5/01

Eligible: 2022

Sacramento, CA

De La Salle

Henry To'o To'o

Alabama Crimson Tide

Pros

Leinweber: Athletic linebacker who can come downhill in a hurry and limit rushing yardage. To’o To’o has quick hands to stay clean when flowing to the sideline, taking advantage of his speed to make plays. His closing speed is very good. Linemen have a tough time, locating and blocking him at the second level as he slips past blocks. In coverage, To’o To’o displays his speed, carrying slots and tight ends up the seam. He is physical, possessing the ability to shock blockers. Smart linebacker who communicates pre snap to get his defense lined up.

Cons

Leinweber: To’o To’o plays the run first causing him to be out of position after reading the mesh point. He leaves vacated areas behind on run pass options and is too slow to adjust when the quarterback keeps the ball. In space, he takes bad angles causing him to miss easy tackles. Unfavorable angles and a lack of urgency prevents him from making plays to the sideline consistently. When playing through traffic in the hole, To’o To’o is not strong enough to consistently get runners down.

Summary

Leinweber: Long and skinny linebacker with desirable athletic traits. To’o To’o guesses in the run game and when he does so correctly, he makes splash plays. His speed allows him to flow from sideline to sideline and carry opponents up the seam. He does not read the mesh point well, causing him to end up out of position. To’o To’o projects as a developmental weakside linebacker who has the athleticism and length to succeed in coverage and pursuit. He has to improve his processing skills to get on the field consistently. His speed should make him a special teams contributor.

Background:

Raised in Sacramento, California. Five-star recruit according to 247Sports. Has seven siblings. Is half-Samoan, half-Tingan. Moved from Sacramento to Utah before eventually going back to the Bay Area. Favorite movie is “Friday”. Recreation and sports management major. Transferred from Tennessee to Alabama after his sophomore season. Born on January 5th 2001.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Athletically gifted WILL who is long and skinny. Needs to stop guessing.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.9/8.5

