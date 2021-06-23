The Homesick EMTs Of Manila Say A Patient's Smile Makes It All Worthwhile

You may not have heard of it, but toxoplasmosis is an infection that comes from one of the world’s most common parasites. The infection is usually undetectable in healthy adults and is not directly related to pregnancy, but it's important to know that exposure during pregnancy can be harmful to the baby. Toxoplasmosis is commonly spread by outdoor cats who have come into contact with small wild birds or other animals who may be infected. Read on to learn more about the symptoms and treatments of this disease, and how to avoid exposure to the parasite called Toxoplasma gondii.