The new Karen film has the public divided, especially people in the Black community. Days ago, we reported on the news that there was a new film on the horizion, Karen starring Taryn Manning, that was about a racist White woman who goes the extra mile to terrorize her new Black neighbors. The first teaser trailer of the movie was shared that showed Cory Hardrict and Jasmine Burke as a Black couple trying to live their everyday lives while living next door to a woman who has it out for them.