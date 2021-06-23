Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Draft Profile: Trey Dean III, Safety, Florida Gators

By The NFL Draft Bible
Posted by 
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JFCXS_0acxnC3300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WSEaq_0acxnC3300

#0

Pos: DS

Ht: 6021

Wt: 200

DOB: 2/28/_

Eligible: 2022

Hampton, GA

Dutchtown

Trey Dean III

Florida Gators

Pros

Leinweber: Versatile defensive back who has experience in cover two, the box and single high. Dean possesses very good size at the position which is reflected in his physicality. He can take on blocks, establishing leverage. When he gets the chance, Dean will deliver a hard hit. From off coverage, he stays square, allowing him to break on and undercut routes. Experienced special teamer who should contribute immediately at the next level.

Bogan: Physically imposing size, has great length and strong build to his upper body. Takes on the role in the Florida secondary as an enforcer despite being a rotational safety. Comes into the game looking to place a big hit on ball carriers. Makes some explosive hits running the alley, making sure ball carriers feel him on contact. Quick trigger in the run game, displays a good feel for his run fits and reading blocks in run support. Impressive burst out of his hips as a split field safety, showing good range as a hash to sideline coverage player that can cover ground. Comes out of his breaks with solid change of direction abilities to come downhill. A former cornerback, has the potential to be a tight end eraser in man coverage at the next level.

Cons

Leinweber: Dean does not have the athleticism required to play in deep zones in the NFL. He is unable to get to the sideline urgently and does not catch up to receivers getting behind him. On lateral runs he gets too far towards the sideline at times, allowing for cutback lanes. When he has his eyes on the quarterback, Dean tends to gain too much depth, leaving space in front vacated. Being a step late to break on routes prevents him from having more ball production.

Bogan: Has bounced around the Florida secondary since coming in, struggling to find a position best suited for him. Limited playing time shows up in his lack for having a natural feel for spacing in coverage. Gets locked in on one receiver too often and misses the whole route concept. Foot speed is a concern, does not have the athleticism to run with slot receivers on a consistent basis. Quick trigger to run fit can cost him against play action as he is in too much of a hurry to make every single play behind the line of scrimmage. Over aggressive tackler who is willing to sacrifice efficiency for big hits, rarely wraps up on ball carriers and could see more misses on tape as he takes on an expanded role.

Summary

Leinweber: Big, long safety who plays physically, hitting hard and being able to take on blocks. Dean lacks the athleticism to play in deep zones. Projecting as a box safety, he is a backup caliber player. Dean has to improve his coverage skills to match up with tight ends. He should contribute on special teams immediately.

Bogan: A rotational safety with limited playing time, expected to take the starting role this fall. Impressive player in run support with a great feel for bringing the thump to ball carriers, does a good job of getting the ball down at or near the line of scrimmage. Coverage skills are still raw, has trouble seeing route concepts develop. A go for broke tackler who reaps benefits of big hits, will need to focus more on wrapping up ball carriers if he is going to see more snaps in 2021. An underdeveloped safety whose bet fit will be in the box at the next level where he can be an enforcer for a defense.

Background:

Raised in Hampton, Georgia. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Cousin Ahmad Black was an All-American at Florida. Academic standout. Major is unknown. Has been a contributor to the defense and special teams since his freshman season.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Big, long box safety who plays physically, allowing him to take on blocks and deliver big hits. Dean struggles in coverage and lacks the athletic traits required to play in deep zones consistently.

Bogan: An underdeveloped safety whose bet fit will be in the box at the next level where he can be an enforcer for a defense.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.8/7.4

Bogan: 7.0/7.9

Community Policy
NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
140
Followers
725
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Florida Gators Pros#All American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsGator Country

McPherson glad to see everyone in-person with the Florida Gators

Six official visitors were on campus for the Florida Gators this weekend as the staff continued to host prospect after prospect this month. Kicker Alex McPherson (5-10, 155, Fort Payne, AL. High) was on campus for the first time as a true prospect this weekend instead of just seeing his brother Evan play for the Gators.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Aron Johnson, Offensive Lineman, South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Cope: Aron Johnson was a consistent producer for the Jackrabbits, helping his team secure the top seed in the FCS playoffs and the Missouri Valley Conference title. He has experience playing both right and left tackle, and enters the 2021 season already with 34 game appearances. Johnson helped form the physical identity of the South Dakota State offensive line. He already has the body and appearance of an NFL tackle. In the run game, Johnson is extremely strong at the point of attack. He moves 3-techniques off the line of scrimmage and steps into scraping defenders really well. He looks to finish defenders in the turf and imposes his size on defenders. Johnson moves laterally fairly well and utilizes his size to seal backside defenders effectively. In the passing game, Johnson absorbs the blitz with ease and mitigates the momentum of the oncoming rusher. The tackle has strong hands that latch onto the defender. Johnson plays with a calmness that is reassuring, and he can handle a variety of pass scheme techniques and sets.
Alabama StateGator Country

Shemar James commits to the Florida Gators over Alabama

The Florida Gators picked up their 7th commitment of the Class of 2022 on Sunday when one of the Gators official visitors committed to Florida. Linebacker Shemar James (6-2, 205, Mobile, AL. Faith Academy) committed to the Gators over Alabama and Auburn on Sunday following his official visit. 100% committed,”...
Florida StateThe Ledger

Pair of Gators lead Florida Amateur

On a calm, steamy Thursday, 168 of the best amateurs from the around the state launched their bids for a Florida Amateur Championship at Streamsong Resort’s lauded Red and Blue courses. With scarcely any wind, and fairways rolling out nicely, 26 players managed to break par in the opening round,...
NBARealGM

Trey Murphy Hires Agent, Will Remain In 2021 NBA Draft

Trey Murphy has hired an agent and will remain in the 2021 NBA Draft, he told Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Murphy is currently ranked the No. 30 prospect in the ESPN 100. "A lot of teams say they are very intrigued with me. Different teams seem to be targeting me with their first-round pick. The range is wide, so now we need to figure out which teams are the best fit for me and my development. The goal isn't just to get drafted at a certain number, but to play 15 years in the NBA," said Murphy.
NFLNiners Nation

2022 NFL DRAFT

Niners take 5 players in this Mock Draft. Fryfogle or Jahan Dotson are slot receiver with Deebo and Aiyuk. Not a lot of picks to work with so I can see Lynch and Shanahan moving around the board to get help.
NBAAugusta Free Press

Trey Murphy III keeping name in NBA Draft

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. It shouldn’t be a surprise that 6’9” forward Trey Murphy III is finally confirming that he will keep his name in the 2021 NBA Draft, meaning, he’s not returning to Virginia. “I loved my time at UVA and everyone there, but it’s...
NBANBC Sports

UVA's Trey Murphy III could be a 3-and-D, mid-draft steal

The Washington Wizards are picking squarely in the middle of the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. Whether Washington trades up, down or stays firm at No. 15, here is the latest in our series on draft prospects who the Wizards could consider selecting. 2021 NBA Draft Prospect Preview:...
Florida StateYardbarker

Gators TE Signee Gage Wilcox Enrolls at Florida

The Florida Gators have begun to add their final members of the 2021 recruiting class to their roster, one of which being Jefferson (Tampa, Fla.) tight end Gage Wilcox, who enrolled at Florida this week according to 247Sports. Committing to the Gators in February of 2020, Wilcox would stick true...
College Sports247Sports

Gators land commitment from 2022 K Trey Smack

A few days following an offer from the Florida Gators, Severna Park (MD) 2022 kicker Trey Smack committed to the Orange and Blue. The name is fitting for a kicker, and Florida fans will hope to see him smack field goals for the team in the future. Smack announced his...
College SportsYardbarker

OL Yousef Mugharbil Enrolls with Florida Gators

The top offensive lineman to sign with the Gators in the recruiting class of 2021 is on campus: Murphy (N.C.) guard Yousef Mugharbil enrolled at Florida this week, according to 247Sports. Mugharbil committed to Florida in November 2020. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman chose the Gators over North Carolina, Tennessee, Penn...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Cordale Flott, Cornerback, LSU Tigers

Leinweber: Versatile defensive back who has lined up in the nickel, on the outside and even as a deep safety. Flott is a light-footed mover with easy change of direction in space and man coverage. He possesses a quick first step to drive downhill. His aggressive play style and length allow him to get his hands inside on smaller wideouts and stall them at the line. Flott is not afraid to establish contact with receivers. He comes downhill aggressively, sidestepping blockers in the run game and on screens.
College SportsPosted by
AllGators

2022 Kicker Trey Smack Announces Commitment to Florida Gators

Photo Credit: University of Florida Athletics Association. The Florida Gators have landed another commitment during this year's recruiting cycle, landing 2022 kicker Trey Smack, who announced his intentions to commit to the program on social media earlier today. "I am beyond excited to open the next chapter of my kicking...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Carter Warren, Offensive Tackle, Pittsburgh Panthers

Bogan: Carter Warren is a very athletic left tackle prospect who meets the size thresholds for the position. Utilizes an angle set where he displays very good foot quickness in pass protection to cut off defensive ends who try to bend the edge. Redirects with good balance in pass protection when defenders attempt to sell him vertical and cut back underneath. Solid hand placement, does a good job of hitting balance points of pass rushers and forcing them to round their edge. Good instincts to recognize pass stunts and twists on the defensive line. Explodes out of his stance in the run game when working laterally as a reach blocker who effortlessly works down the line showing the ability to own the angle and drive defenders out with proper leverage. Displays good flexibility to get his hips flipped around when he is used as the backside cut-off block. Warren plays with a smooth and controlled tempo to his game due to his ability to be a nimble athlete. Subscribe for full article.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Spencer Rattler, Quarterback, Oklahoma Sooners

Lamattina: Rattler is extremely composed in the pocket as he makes reads over the field while dealing with pressure. He has all the arm talent a team could want in their quarterback. Can make any throw on the field with the necessary zip or touch on the pass. He is able to make passes rolling to his left or right without losing any power on the ball. Maintains pinpoint accuracy when throwing on the run. Stays very aware in the pocket to feel pressure and extend plays with his legs. He is a very smart playmaker when scrambling to draw defenders out and get his receivers open or just take it himself. Relatively good decision maker, doesn’t make a ton of questionable throws into double or triple coverage very often. He has a quickfire release to get the ball out in a hurry in tight window situations. Subscribe for full article.
Jacksonville, FLchatsports.com

The Jim McElwain nightmare is officially over for the Florida Gators

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 28: Florida Gators head coach Jim McElwain reacts in the third quarter of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Field on October 28, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. Georgia defeated Florida 42-7. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) There were some mixed reviews when the Florida...