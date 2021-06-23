Cancel
Celebrities

Ed Sheeran Facing Investigation After New Development On His House Spotted On Instagram

By Claire Reid
LADbible
LADbible
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Sheeran could be in a spot of trouble with his local council after someone complained about a previously unseen addition to his fancy gaff. The singer has previously been granted permission for improvements he wanted to make on his sprawling Suffolk estate, but now someone has complained after spotting a gazebo in the background of one of his Instagram snaps - which they claim he didn't have permission to build.

www.ladbible.com
LADbible

LADbible

Person
Ed Sheeran
#Sun#East Suffolk Council
SoccerKokomo Perspective

Ed Sheeran 'faces council probe over wooden gazebo'

Ed Sheeran is facing a council probe over a new wooden gazebo on his property. The 30-year-old pop star gave fans and his neighbors a behind-the-scenes look at his Suffolk estate when he posted a jokey video on Instagram of him glugging wine - but the clip appears to have triggered a potential problem.
Celebritiesmix929.com

Ed Sheeran picked out Lewis Capaldi’s house for him

Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran are pals, and while they haven’t collaborated on any songs — that we know of — they did collaborate on a real estate deal. The Glasgow Times got a preview of an interview with Ed, which will air tomorrow on Scotland’s Clyde 1 radio station. In the interview, Ed describes how he picked out a house for Lewis in his hometown of Glasgow, Scotland.
Musichomenewshere.com

Ed Sheeran pens new tune for BTS

Ed Sheeran has penned a song on BTS' next album. The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker co-wrote 'Make It Right' on the K-Pop septet's 2020 LP 'Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey', and he has another tune on the way with the 'Dynamite' hitmakers. Speaking on 'Most Requested Live', the...
MusicStereogum

Everything Ed Sheeran’s Been Up To Between His Soulless Collab Album And His Hideous New Video

What is Ed Sheeran thinking? It’s a question I’ve asked myself many times, including in 2014 when the newly ascendant English balladeer announced his intention to make party music with the misbegotten Pharrell collab “Sing.” The new face of the soppy slow jam had called in the zeitgeisty producer of the moment to put chipper dance beats under his acoustic guitar, and the result was so embarrassingly awful that I wondered if dude wasn’t dead set on torpedoing his own career. “Sing” itself never really took off, but the album it launched, ×, cemented Sheeran as an absolute superstar. That’s the album that gave us “Thinking Out Loud” and “Photograph” and “Don’t,” a stab at rapping that admittedly worked better than “Sing.” I guess he knew what he was doing after all.
MusicReporter

Ed Sheeran makes music for himself - not his fans

Ed Sheeran has admitted he makes music for himself rather than his fans. The 'Shape of You' hitmaker - who dropped new single 'Bad Habits' today (25.06.21) - has opened up about his outlook on songwriting, and how he strives to create music he "wants to listen to". Speaking to...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Ed Sheeran faces a probe by East Suffolk council after neighbours spotted a new outdoor development at his vast £3.7m 'mini-village'

Ed Sheeran is reportedly facing an investigation by his local council after furious neighbours discovered a new wooden gazebo on his vast £3.7 estate. The singer, 30, who has purchased multiple properties in the town of Framlingham, is facing questions from locals around whether he gained planning permission for his new build after it was spotted in a playful snap he shared on Instagram.
Musiczapgossip.com

Ed Sheeran has co-written a new track for JLS

Ed Sheeran has penned a new tune for JLS. The ‘Bad Habits’ hitmaker has let slip that he has co-written a “classic JLS” track with Steve Mac – who was behind the trio’s mega-hit ‘Beat Again’ – and the song is due out this year. Appearing on Capital FM, Ed...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Ed Sheeran Offers Snippet of His New Single 'Bad Habits'

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker hypes up the upcoming release of his comeback song by giving snippet of the audio and teaser of the accompanying music video. AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran has been giving fans on TikTok a preview of his new single "Bad Habits". The track is due for...
Worldcrossroadstoday.com

Ed Sheeran: My manager once convinced me not to move to Ghana

Ed Sheeran’s manager once had to convince him not to move to Ghana. The ‘Bad Habits’ hitmaker wanted to emigrate to the African country with his wife Cherry Seaborn – with whom he has 10-month-old daughter Lyra Antarctica – until his manager Stuart Camp convinced him not to. Ed said:...
MusicNME

Ed Sheeran teases collaboration with Kylie Minogue on his new album

Ed Sheeran has confirmed in a new interview that Kylie Minogue will appear on his forthcoming album. Speaking to Australian radio host Ash London, Sheeran confirmed that Minogue, as well as beloved Australian musician Jimmy Barnes, provide backing vocals on a yet-to-be-released track. Sheeran crossed paths with both Minogue and...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mirror

Ed Sheeran nearly bought a private island and moved to Ghana

Ed Sheeran had dreams of getting away from it all and moving to a private island. Failing that, he has thought about emigrating to Ghana. The Shape Of You hitmaker, who is married to childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn, was talking to Harry Potter stars James and Oliver Phelps on their podcast Normal Not Normal about some of the outrageous ideas he has come up with.