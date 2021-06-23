WVSDB campus could open to other use
ROMNEY — Occupants for space opening up at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind could include use by WVU. Hampshire County Development Authority Executive Secretary Eileen Johnson and Hampshire County Commissioner Dave Cannon told the development authority board at last week's June meeting about the opportunities afforded by changes at WVSDB resulting from the recent state review, results of which have not yet been released to the public.