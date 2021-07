NASA has still not found out why the Hubble space telescope largely shut down more than two weeks ago and has not started up since then. In the meantime one no longer searches in the so-called payload computer, the error is probably in the unit called “Science Instrument Command and Data Handling” (SI C&DH), which contains the sub-computer. It is currently being checked whether a defect in the CU / SDF (Command Unit / Science Data Formatter) responsible for sending and formatting data or the power supply unit has triggered the problem. Should that be the case, the switch to backup technology would be “more complex” and “riskier” than steps already taken, explains the US space agency.