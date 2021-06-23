Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Experts Say Viral TikTok Hack To Get Rid Of Vaccine Soreness ‘Won’t Do Anything’

By Claire Reid
Posted by 
LADbible
LADbible
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctors have warned that a viral hack to stop your arm from hurting after getting the coronavirus vaccine may not be as effective as you'd hope. You can see the little trick here:. A bizarre TikTok trend has claimed that spinning your arm in a windmill-type motion can help to...

www.ladbible.com
Community Policy
LADbible

LADbible

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining entertainment & news! Follow LADbible now for the best viral videos, funny stories & the latest news

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hack#The University Of Bristol#Imperial College London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Stingray ‘laughing’ while being tickled in viral TikTok is actually ‘suffocating to death,’ say experts

A stingray that appeared to be laughing when tickled on its belly in a viral TikTok video, is actually suffocating to death, experts said.On 7 June, a TikTok user posted a video of what appears to be a baby stingray laying on its back on a boat, as the person, with gloved hands, proceeds to tickle the belly of the aquatic creature.In response to the tickle, the ray, which is out of water in the video, can be seen curling up its wings, opening its mouth and forming shape similar to what humans do when they smile.Experts now say the...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'We can reach herd immunity by jabbing teenagers': Scientists say young people should get Covid vaccine before they become biggest source of infection to the vulnerable

Teenagers should be given the Covid vaccine to help the country reach herd immunity, scientists say. While risks to youngsters remain low, experts warn they will soon become the biggest source of infection to the vulnerable. Scientists point to other successful vaccine programmes – such as Rubella and HPV –...
Behind Viral Videosaudacy.com

Doctors say viral garlic in nostrils hack is dangerous

A new trend taking over TikTok has doctors concerned. People are shoving garlic cloves in their nostrils as a way to clear their sinuses. In this gross video, a user named Rozaline Katherine sticks the raw pieces in her noseholes, waits 15 minutes, then removes them to show off her runny nose.
Diseases & Treatmentseasyhealthoptions.com

Sore throat? OTC cold remedies won’t help and may harm

Catching a cold is definitely a drag. You’re always blowing your nose until it’s so red and raw you can barely stand to touch it with a tissue. The congestion and constant coughing make it tough for you to sleep, which just adds to the fatigue you feel. And your throat is often so sore that even swallowing a sip of water is painful.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

People Can't Stop Talking About The Contents Of This Fridge In Viral TikTok

Some people like their candy the way skiers like their snow: cold and in large quantities. TikToker @krystleklear1 has taken stocking up on sweets — and home organization — to a new level with a video that's been viewed almost 100 million times on the social media platform. The TikTok shows @krystleklear1 filling a special middle drawer in her refrigerator with a sugar cornucopia: cans of Coke, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Tootsie Rolls, Skittles, York Peppermint Patties, pudding, candy bars, and more. It would be enough to feed a whole neighborhood full of children on Halloween, but it appears as if all this sweetness is intended for @krystleklear1 and her family. There's a punchline at the end of the video, when the TikToker pushes a clear glass mug into the fridge's water and ice dispenser, and the cup fills with M&Ms.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Here Are The Groups That Still Won’t Get The Covid Vaccine—And Why

As vaccination rates continue to fall and leave the U.S. dangerously vulnerable to new outbreaks of Covid-19, polling from the Kaiser Family Foundation reveals which groups resist vaccines the most—Republicans, Evangelicals, young people lead—and why, though not all reasons stand up to scrutiny. Key Facts. The KFF poll, conducted Jun....
Internetlifewire.com

Facebook’s Deepfake Tech Won’t Save Us, Experts Say

As deepfakes become easier to make, new and improved ways of spotting them have become a priority. Facebook’s deepfake-spotting technology uses reverse machine learning to uncover if a video is a deepfake or not. Experts say using blockchain technology would be the best way to see if a video is...
Public HealthVoice of America

Epidemics Don’t Have to Happen, Health Experts Say

When COVID-19 hit, the world was not ready. The pandemic showed us major gaps in our preparation and ability to respond to the virus. Health experts say we will have another one. VOA's Carol Pearson reports that it doesn't have to be as bad as COVID-19. Camera: Laurel Bowman. Produced...
Video Gameslifewire.com

VR Users Don't Want Ads, Experts Say

Web ads have become ubiquitous, but the idea that they might pop up in virtual reality is making some users wary. Facebook announced recently that it would begin testing ads inside its Oculus headsets in partnership with several game developers. But the concept of ads just inches from your eyeballs is already causing a backlash.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

This Is What It Means If You Got Pfizer & Had No Side Effects, New Study Says

Doctors and public health experts spent a lot of time in the early days of the COVID vaccine rollout warning that side effects were to be expected. And while it was reassuring to know that a fever, fatigue, and other mild to moderate reactions weren't cause for concern, what many of us didn't realize was that a lack of vaccine side effects was also not reason to sound an alarm. "When you actually look at the statistics from the [clinical] trials, most people didn't have side effects. A little over 50 percent didn't experience any side effects at all," Thaddeus Stappenbeck, MD, Chairman of the Department of Inflammation and Immunity at Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute, explained on the hospital's website. But because that wasn't widely known, when people started leaving their vaccination centers feeling fine, they started to worry whether or not the vaccine was working. Over the course of the last seven months, experts have tried to send the message that while side effects are a sign your vaccine is working, no side effects aren't a sign that it isn't. And now, a new study from the Infectious Disease Clinical Research Program (IDCRP) is shedding some light on what that might mean, specifically when it comes to side effects and the Pfizer vaccine.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Health Problems to Watch For After 60, Say Doctors

It's a simple fact of science: Aging brings an increased risk of certain chronic health issues. But that doesn't mean you need to prepare yourself for decades of infirmity. Knowing the most common health problems after 60—and how to prevent them—can allow you to reduce your risk and perhaps avoid them entirely. These are the conditions to watch for, according to doctors. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have COVID and May Not Even Know It.