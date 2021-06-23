The Brand Paradox Of Social Media

It's annoying the way that pretty much every single social network will eventually try to become every other social network. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, NextDoor, even those that are ostensibly about something else, like TikTok and LinkedIn: once a feature shows up on one, it'll show up on the rest. The latest box on the checklist is "reactions," that collection of little emoji thingies that you can use to reply to a post if you don't feel like using real words.