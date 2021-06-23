Cancel
The Brand Paradox Of Social Media

By Matt Maher
Forbes
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Maher is Founder of M7 Innovations where he guides brands through the evolving media and technological landscapes of AR, VR and Voice. According to experts, Americans spent more than two hours a day on social media in 2020. Today, 2021 finds more than 3 billion people on social media, with Facebook welcoming 1.8 billion daily active users. These robust numbers make a compelling reason for major brands to spend their advertising dollars to reach their audience on social media platforms.

