CD Projekt continues to improve Cyberpunk after Sony store comeback

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOt0c_0acxmDp900

(Reuters) - Polish game developer CD Projekt continues to improve its flagship “Cyberpunk 2077” game after it returned to Sony’s PlayStation Store this week, the company’s Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nielubowicz said on Wednesday.

The game, featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, was pulled from Sony’s PlayStation Store in December shortly after its debut as gamers complained about glitches.

CD Projekt has been working to fix the game after its rocky debut, and released a patch in March, for example, that included multiple fixes.

Nielubowicz, speaking at a conference, said: “Of course, some players waited for Cyberpunk to appear in this store, therefore the initial sale is for sure higher.”

He said the company would not give an exact sales number, though, before the game reached milestones, without elaborating.

Cyberpunk sold nearly 14 million copies last year but the company did not provide new sales data on Wednesday. Analysts expect the game’s return to PlayStation Store could give it a boost.

“We are not going to end this process (of fixing the game). We have the inner conviction that we will do it as long as necessary,” Nielubowicz added.

Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
