Stephen Amell Addresses Reports He Was Removed From Plane After Argument With Wife

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Amell took to social media to clear up an incident that happened on a Delta flight leaving Austin and heading to Los Angeles. According to Amell, there was an argument between him and his wife while on the plane before it had taken off, and at one point he was asked to lower his voice. Amell says he did, but about 10 minutes later he was asked to leave the flight. He did so without any issues and says he was not forcibly removed. Afterward, he booked himself on another flight and traveled home to Los Angeles without any other issues, and added "I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story." You can find his posts on the matter below.

