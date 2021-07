The USD strengthened against a number of its counterparts yesterday even though some economic data released on Thursday could have been better. According to the Dollar Index the greenback is now trading at levels previously seen in April which could imply that buying orders are building up gradually for the USD. Friday is expected to be a very interesting session for the USD and market participants will be locked in for the star event of the week, the US Employment report for June. Expectations remain high with a drop of the unemployment rate to 5.7% from previous 5.8%. Non-Farm payrolls are expected to rise to 700K from previous 559K and the Average Earning Y/Y are expected to jump to 3.7% from previous 2.0%. Caution is advised as this event can produce significant market moving effects.