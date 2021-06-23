Cancel
Minnesota State

Minnesota Gets Snubbed in List of Best Lake Towns (Again)

By Adam
In Travel & Leisure's list of 15 Best Lake Towns in the U.S. Minnesota showed up...zero times. Last week WalletHub released its list of best beach towns across the country. The list of 191 cities and towns was divided into two groups -- those on the ocean and those on a lake. Of the 46 lakefront towns recognized, only two were in Minnesota and even one of those was questionable -- Duluth and Eden Prairie (?). Eden Prairie ranked 14th overall and Duluth 15th overall. Needless to say, we were surprised more Minnesota towns didn't make the list and have been feeling a bit miffed since.

