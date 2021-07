Here in Minnesota, we all look forward to the goofy, kooky creations that the Minnesota State Fair Food Creators will bring to us each year. We truly don't care if it's ever been made before; Nor are we seriously hoping to meet certain standards of greatness. It's all about the goofiest and delicious creations that you can come up with. If it met celebrity criteria, I think we would all be surprised; But if you take it for what it's meant to be, we say, "Don't knock it until you've tried it, Chef Zimmern.'