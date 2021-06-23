Central MN Guide To Picking Your Own Fresh Berries From The Farm

Nothing says summer quite like getting lost in a field of sunflowers, and being able to take some home!. Happy Day Farm in New Jersey is opening its sunflower field for the summer on Saturday, July 10 , to those looking to come out and pick their own fresh flowers. And honestly, even if you decide not to take any home (though, why wouldn’t you?) the sight of a sunflower field alone is worth the visit. Sunflowers can grow to be 6-to-10-feet tall, making a field of them the summer equivalent to fall’s corn mazes.