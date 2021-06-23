Central MN Guide To Picking Your Own Fresh Berries From The Farm

Let me take you down … to the cream of the crop, an 81-hectare (200-acre) slice of Devon heaven on the banks of the River Lyd, where you’ll discover life isn’t a bowl of cherries … it’s actually a punnet of strawberries. Nestled on the doorstep of Wooladon Estate and known locally as Lifton’s Strawberry Fields, you can berry pick here to your heart’s content among hay bales decorated as Peter Rabbit and novelty scarecrows that would give Worzel a run for his money. The farm also offers PYO apples and pears, and miniature picnic tables stacked high with pasties and pastries, that make you feel like Gulliver in Lilliput. It’s £1.50 a booking slot for PYO and from £7.50 per 1kg.