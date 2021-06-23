Cancel
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Girl Selling Lemonade Gets Enough Money to Buy Tickets for Universal Studios

By Stryker
NewsTalk 1290
NewsTalk 1290
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lemonade stands are a great way for kids to learn how to start a small business. Looks like one girl has a successful business on her hands. Up in Tulsa, Declyn Beals has been working hard to help make her trip to Florida a little better. Declyn's family has had a trip to Florida planned for awhile, but sadly a trip to Universal Studios is not in the budget. Declyn is a massive Harry Potter fan and wants to go to the Wizarding World at the park.

newstalk1290.com
NewsTalk 1290

NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, TX
