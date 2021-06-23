Cancel
Business

Smart Eye Completes Acquisition of Affectiva

By Editor
gisuser.com
 10 days ago

Combined company will solidify leadership in Driver Monitoring Systems, and accelerate the emerging automotive Interior Sensing Market with advanced AI. GOTHENBURG, Sweden and BOSTON, Mass. — June 23, 2021 — Smart Eye, the leader in AI-based eye tracking, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Affectiva, the pioneer of Emotion AI and Human Perception AI, per the agreement that was announced on May 25, 2021. The newly merged company has formed a global AI powerhouse that will lead and accelerate the growth and development of software for automotive Interior Sensing, Media Analytics, Human Factors Research and other adjacent markets.

gisuser.com
