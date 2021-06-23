Cancel
Public Health

UCL Virus Watch Study tracks location of volunteers to help understand behaviour during Covid-19 pandemic

By Editor
gisuser.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal-time location data used to examine people’s mobility after a single vaccination. 23 June 2021 – UCL Virus Watch Study, the most comprehensive household study of Covid‑19 in England and Wales, is using a mobile app to track people’s mobility following their first dose of vaccination and add a valuable dimension to the study. Findings to date suggest that people do not change the distance they travel away from their homes immediately after one jab, compared with how far they travelled prior to being vaccinated.

gisuser.com
