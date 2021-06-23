UCL Virus Watch Study tracks location of volunteers to help understand behaviour during Covid-19 pandemic
Real-time location data used to examine people’s mobility after a single vaccination. 23 June 2021 – UCL Virus Watch Study, the most comprehensive household study of Covid‑19 in England and Wales, is using a mobile app to track people’s mobility following their first dose of vaccination and add a valuable dimension to the study. Findings to date suggest that people do not change the distance they travel away from their homes immediately after one jab, compared with how far they travelled prior to being vaccinated.gisuser.com