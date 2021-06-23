Meme Coins Are Among Worst Performers This Week

This week in the Cryptoverse, we saw that the Ethereum address activity approached Bitcoin's level in June, and BNB kept climbing despite the warnings issued to Binance in two countries and it closing shop in a third, but a day later, UK-based customers claimed they had been frozen out of GBP withdrawals, with some also having issues with bank card-linked transactions. Then Arca went on and debunked 10 most popular crypto market bear theses. A new fee structure proposal for Dogecoin was released, which Elon Musk described as ‘important,’ and most of the surveyed investors didn’t find Musk’s tweets on crypto helpful. As this was happening, Craig Wright won a legal battle against the Bitcoin.org operator on a technicality.