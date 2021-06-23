Meme Coins Are Among Worst Performers This Week
Meme coins have seen significant drops over the past week, bleeding thousands from investors' wallets, and even pushing some below their recently gained millionaire status. At 8:10 UTC, meme tokens are up almost 17% in the past day and down nearly 30% in a week, becoming one of the worst performing categories in the past week, according to CoinGecko data. They are the sixth category by market capitalization with USD 32.5bn, preceded by centralized exchange tokens and followed by Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem tokens.cryptonews.com