Germany backs 1.4 bln euro purchase of Boeing maritime patrol aircraft - source
BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - The German parliament's budget committee on Wednesday approved the 1.4 billion euro purchase of five Boeing P-8A maritime patrol aircraft, a parliamentary source said.
The planes are designed for submarine hunting and conducting long-distance maritime reconnaissance. They will replace Germany's ageing fleet of Lockheed (LMT.N) P-3C Orion aircraft.
