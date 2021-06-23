Cancel
Plymouth County, IA

Hail Storm Damages Plymouth County Crops

By Klem Web Team
KLEM
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Le Mars) — Farmers had been desperately wanting some rain, and unfortunately, when we did receive a rainfall yesterday, it also brought a hail storm. Hail has been reported throughout much of Plymouth County, especially the eastern half of Plymouth County. Thousands of acres of crops have been totally destroyed. Photos posted on Facebook by various farmers show the hail covered the ground that it appeared to look like a snow. Bill Tentinger, who farms east of Le Mars was one of the farmers that had extensive damage done to his crops. He say the area between Remsen and Kingsley had the most damage.

