BURBANK (CNS) - The Burbank Public Library is officially fine-free today. As of Thursday, the library will no longer charge fines for materials that are returned late. “While fines for overdue items may seem like a small burden, they can create a major barrier to service for those who are struggling financially,'' Library Services Director Elizabeth Goldman said in a statement. “Too many people have made the choice to stop using the library because of inability to pay or fear of accruing fines.''