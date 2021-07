SOUTH GATE (CNS)- A brush fire that broke out near the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in South Gate this morning was quickly extinguished, authorities said. Officer Patrick Kimball of the California Highway Patrol said fire crews responded at 12:31 a.m. to the East Imperial Highway off-ramp of the freeway. He said that when the CHP arrived about 12:55 a.m., the fire was out.