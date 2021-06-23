Low Income Residents Should Apply Now For Energy Assistance
NeighborImpact’s Energy Assistance program has secured funding to assist residents of Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs with energy costs. NeighborImpact applies bill payment assistance toward residents’ electric, natural gas, propane, oil and wood/pellet bills as a lump-sum payment. Individuals whose income falls at or below sixty percent of the state median income level qualify for these services.www.mycentraloregon.com