Allentown, PA

Hill Promoted to Assistant Chief

 13 days ago
Allentown Police Captain John Hill is being promoted to Assistant Chief of Police – Operations by interim Police Chief Charles Roca.

Assistant Chief Hill was hired in July 1993 and was promoted to sergeant in October 2001. He was promoted to lieutenant in April 2016 and to captain in April 2018 when he directed PSA 3. AC Hill has also been responsible for special event security planning.

“I look forward to working with John Hill in his new role as Assistant Chief of Police – Operations,” Chief Roca said. “Assistant Chief Hill brings a wealth of experience and has been instrumental in coordinating special events throughout the city. Assistant Chief John Hill, Assistant Chief William Lake and our current captains are committed to the continuity of leadership and ensuring that the officers have the necessary resources to serve our community. Assistant Chief Hill will oversee the patrol, investigative, and community outreach units within the Allentown Police Department.”

Over the course of his career AC Hill has received 11 commendations: five for bravery, one for heroism, three for achievement and two for merit.

AC Hill graduated from Northwestern Lehigh High School and attended Lehigh County Carbon Community College. He is an August 2019 graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command. He is currently attending DeSales University pursuing a BA in Criminal Justice.

The promotion of AC Hill went into effect Monday.

Allentown (Pennsylvania German: Allenschteddel, Allenschtadt, or Ellsdaun) is a city in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania. It is Pennsylvania's third-most-populous city and the 233rd-largest city in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the city had a total population of 118,032. As of 2019, it is the fastest growing major city in Pennsylvania with an estimated 121,442 residents.

