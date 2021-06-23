LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Section 25: Its not all doom, Mr Steenhuisen

With John Steenhuisen's opening paragraph in his article "If you care about SA, join us in fighting Expropriation Without Compensation," one can hear the DA death rattle. "Of all the bad policies and programmes currently implemented or under consideration by the ANC government, one poses a significantly bigger threat to the future of our country than any of the others, and that is Expropriation Without Compensation (EWC). The unravelling of property rights will put paid to any hope of the kind of investment needed to salvage our failing economy," he writes.