Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco in Talks to Star in Romantic Comedy MEET CUTE

Kaley Cuoco has earned success at many different stages in her career so far, starting with the sitcom 8 Simple Rules when she was a teenager, peaking with her role in the hugely successful and long-running The Big Bang Theory, and now riding that massive wave with her own production company. The actress and TV producer has already nailed her goal of bringing new stories to the small screen with HBO Max's The Flight Attendant, and she apparently thinks crafting Season 2 is a bigger challenge than making Season 1 happen, but it doesn’t exactly seem like it’s a bad thing.