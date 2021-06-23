Cancel
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco in Talks to Star in Romantic Comedy MEET CUTE

By Jessica Fisher
GeekTyrant
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePete Davidson (SNL, The King of Staten Island) and Kaley Cuoco are in talks to join the romantic comedy Meet Cute that is being directed by Alex Lehmann (Blue Jay, Paddleton). Deadline reports that Meet Cute “is a wildly inventive deconstruction of the romantic comedy built around the question: What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones’ past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?” If they sign on, Cuoco will play Sheila, while Davidson will portray Gary in the pic.

geektyrant.com
