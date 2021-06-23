Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco in Talks to Star in Romantic Comedy MEET CUTE
Pete Davidson (SNL, The King of Staten Island) and Kaley Cuoco are in talks to join the romantic comedy Meet Cute that is being directed by Alex Lehmann (Blue Jay, Paddleton). Deadline reports that Meet Cute “is a wildly inventive deconstruction of the romantic comedy built around the question: What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones’ past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?” If they sign on, Cuoco will play Sheila, while Davidson will portray Gary in the pic.geektyrant.com