Bachelor Nation's Erica Rose Recalls Having Eggs Thrown at Her During "Traumatic" Challenge

Ditching before the final rose? Katie Thurston nearly walked away while filming season 17 of The Bachelorette. “At that moment, I was at my lowest and really wanted to leave,” the 30-year-old former bank marketing manager exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the Monday, June 7, premiere. “And if it wasn’t for the amazing women who have been Bachelorettes before helping me navigate that, I probably would have. And so, I’m so thankful for all of them.”