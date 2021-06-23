Bachelor Nation's Erica Rose Recalls Having Eggs Thrown at Her During "Traumatic" Challenge
Watch: Look Back at the First Pilot on "The Bachelor," Jake Pavelka. A decade later, Erica Rose has not forgotten this Bachelor Pad challenge—and for good reason. It's been 15 years since the Texas native rose to fame as a contestant vying for Lorenzo Borghese's love on the ninth season of The Bachelor in 2006. After her elimination, Rose headed to the second season of Bachelor in Paradise's predecessor, Bachelor Pad, appearing alongside Bachelor Nation stars like Jake Pavelka, Michelle Money, Vienna Girardi and the late Gia Allemand.www.eonline.com