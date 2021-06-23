Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Bachelor Nation's Erica Rose Recalls Having Eggs Thrown at Her During "Traumatic" Challenge

By Samantha Schnurr
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Look Back at the First Pilot on "The Bachelor," Jake Pavelka. A decade later, Erica Rose has not forgotten this Bachelor Pad challenge—and for good reason. It's been 15 years since the Texas native rose to fame as a contestant vying for Lorenzo Borghese's love on the ninth season of The Bachelor in 2006. After her elimination, Rose headed to the second season of Bachelor in Paradise's predecessor, Bachelor Pad, appearing alongside Bachelor Nation stars like Jake Pavelka, Michelle Money, Vienna Girardi and the late Gia Allemand.

www.eonline.com
Community Policy
E! News

E! News

92K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Pavelka
Person
Michelle King
Person
Erica Rose
Person
Chris Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Did Not Finish#Bachelor Nation#Abc#Walt Disney Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
The Bachelor
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

Inside Chris Harrison's Shocking Downfall as 'The Bachelor' Host - and a $9 Million Payout (EXCLUSIVE)

On Feb. 9, everything changed for Chris Harrison. The affable, controversy-free host of “The Bachelor” sat down with former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay on “Extra.” When asked a simple question about “Bachelor” winner Rachael Kirkconnell, whose former plantation party photos re-surfaced on social media, Harrison went to great lengths to defend the racially insensitive, controversial contestant in a long-winded exchange. As the situation exploded in backlash over social media, that interview was the beginning of a domino effect that would ultimately derail the veteran host’s 19-year tenure with the ABC franchise.
TV & VideosNew York Post

Who went home on ‘The Bachelorette’? See who was eliminated so far

Katie Thurston knows who she wants — and who she doesn’t. After starting her tenure as “The Bachelorette,” the 30-year-old marketing manager is weeding down the crop of 29 gentlemen vying for her love. Season 17 of the long-running ABC romance show looks a little different this time around. Chris...
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Katie Thurston Confirms She Almost Quit ‘The Bachelorette’: What Stopped Her

Ditching before the final rose? Katie Thurston nearly walked away while filming season 17 of The Bachelorette. “At that moment, I was at my lowest and really wanted to leave,” the 30-year-old former bank marketing manager exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the Monday, June 7, premiere. “And if it wasn’t for the amazing women who have been Bachelorettes before helping me navigate that, I probably would have. And so, I’m so thankful for all of them.”
CelebritiesDecider

Rachel Lindsay Breaks Her Silence About Chris Harrison’s ‘Bachelor’ Exit

After yesterday’s (June 9) announcement that Chris Harrison was stepping down from his hosting duties at Bachelor Nation, former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay has expressed her shock at the news. While chatting on her show Extra with colleague Billy Bush, Lindsay opened up about the news, saying it was an “unexpected” turn for the ABC franchise.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Rachel Lindsay Calls Out ‘Bachelor Klan’ Inside Bachelor Nation as Hateful, Racist and Misogynistic

Rachel Lindsay noted the distinction between Bachelor Nation — the diehard fans of ABC’s long-running “Bachelor” franchise and its spinoff series, “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” — and “Bachelor Klan,” a “hateful, racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, and homophobic” division of that larger nation that Lindsay lived in during her time on “The Bachelor” and as the first-ever Black “Bachelorette.”
TV & VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Bachelorette alum Tanner Tolbert SLAMS show’s ‘trainwreck’ new host decisions & warns show is on a ‘slippery slope’

BACHELORETTE alum Tanner Tolbert slammed the show's "trainwreck" new host decisions and further warned the show is on a "slippery slope." On Wednesday, it was revealed that Lance Bass and Lil Jon would be part of the rotating list of hosts for Bachelor In Paradise, after Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe took over The Bachelorette.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Chris Harrison 'Blindsided And Betrayed' By Permanent Bachelor Exit, Thinks It's 'Tacky' Other Stars Are 'Gunning For His Job So Soon': Source

It’s the most dramatic season yet — at least for Chris Harrison. An OK! source claims that after nearly two decades as host of The Bachelor franchise, Harrison, 49, is privately livid with ABC’s decision to make his recent hiatus permanent. Article continues below advertisement. “He felt blindsided and betrayed,”...
CelebritiesBBC

Chris Harrison: The Bachelor host leaves for good over racism row

The long-time host of hit US dating show The Bachelor is stepping down permanently after widespread criticism of his comments on race. Chris Harrison, who also fronted the show's spin-offs, will not return to the ABC programmes, Deadline reported. Controversy erupted in February after he excused past behaviour of a...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Bachelor Alum Colton Underwood Shares Blunt Thoughts On His Relationship With The ABC Franchise

ABC's Bachelor franchise has seen a lot of new developments in recent months. Following a public controversy and substantial payout, Chris Harrison was replaced by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe on The Bachelorette, and rotating celebrity hosts will be brought in for the next Bachelor in Paradise. Now, in the midst of all the changes, one of the most notorious Bachelor Nation alums, Colton Underwood, is getting blunt about his relationship with the franchise.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Former ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Erica Rose Dishes About the Most ‘Traumatic’ Competition on ‘Bachelor Pad’

Looking back. In a new interview, Erica Rose Sanders recalls some of the most traumatizing and brutal moments during her tenure in Bachelor Nation. Sanders, 38, was one of the first iconic Bachelor “villains” after she appeared on the ninth season of the show in 2006. While the lawyer didn’t win Lorenzo Borghese’s heart, she did venture back to the Bachelor mansion for the second season of the short-lived Bachelor Pad.