Voting Rights Tour Raises Awareness Across The South On Its Way To D.C.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Senate deadlocked, as expected, and failed to proceed to debate signature voting rights legislation that promises to dominate national political discourse this summer. While that latest demonstration of the sclerotic Senate's inability to function was a bummer for many, it actually marks real progress upon past outcomes when the other side was in charge, with filibuster reform on the table and a united Democratic caucus. You can thank Beto O'Rourke and the Texas House Democrats for that.