Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox vs. Pirates odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, predictions for June 23 from proven computer model

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago White Sox look to right the ship after five-straight losses when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon. The White Sox (43-30) currently boast a two-game lead for first place in the American League Central. The Pirates (26-45), last in the National League Central, beat Chicago in the first game of the series and are surprising winners of three of their past four games.

www.cbssports.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Lucas Giolito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago White Sox#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The White Sox#Cws#The Pirates#Cease#Sportsline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
WGN TV

No All-Star starters for the Cubs & White Sox in 2021

CHICAGO – If fans want to see a player from the Windy City represent the team in the Mid-Summer Classic on July 13th in Denver, they’ll have to wait to see them come off the bench. For the first time since 2017, neither the Cubs or the White Sox had...
MLBtheScore

Report: White Sox taking close look at Pirates' Frazier

The Chicago White Sox are among the teams interested in Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. The White Sox were rumored to be close to acquiring Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Eduardo Escobar last week. However, Heyman adds that other teams got involved, which contributes to the D-Backs' delay in dealing the 32-year-old.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox 7/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The finale of a three-game set between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox takes place at the Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday afternoon. The White Sox took the first game by one run at 7-6. The second match was a high-scoring game at 13-3 won by the White Sox again. The Chicago White Sox lead the AL Central Division at 47-32 while the Minnesota Twins are in fourth-place at 33-45, 13 ½ games behind the White Sox.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Leury Garcia: Scratched from lineup

Garcia was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Twins for an undisclosed reason. Manager Tony La Russa said that Garcia will likely be available for Friday's series opener against Detroit, but the team didn't want to push him during the day game after Wednesday's night game, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Danny Mendick will take his place at second base and bat eighth.
MLBUSA Today

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers odds, picks and prediction

The Chicago White Sox (48-32) and Detroit Tigers (36-45) meet Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET to open a three-game series at Comerica Park. Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook‘s lines around the White Sox vs. Tigers odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Lance Lynn is the projected starting pitcher for the...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Out as expected Friday

Moncada (hand) is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Tigers. Moncada's absence from the lineup comes as no surprise as the club said Thursday that he's likely to miss the entire weekend series in Detroit with a bruised right hand. He'll continue to target a return to the lineup early next week for the series in Minnesota.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox interested in Pirates' All-Star Adam Frazier

The White Sox are “taking a close look” at Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier, reports Jon Heyman of MLB Network (Twitter link). The 29-year-old is amidst a stellar campaign that earned him his first career All-Star nod Thursday night. Chicago surely isn’t alone in taking an interest in Frazier, who...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Phillip Evans: Not starting Thursday

Evans is out of the lineup Thursday versus Milwaukee. Evans started the past three games and will take a seat after going 0-for-13 with five strikeouts in his past four contests. The 28-year-old is expected to see more time at first base going forward with Colin Moran out due to a fractured wrist, but Erik Gonzalez will receive the nod Thursday.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Keuchel expected to start for the White Sox against Tigers

Chicago White Sox (49-32, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (36-46, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (6-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (4-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +119, White Sox -139; over/under...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Mixed results against Twins

Rodon allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out nine across five innings Thursday against the Twins. He did not factor into the decision. Rodon held the Twins scoreless through four innings but fell apart in his final frame to sour the outing. He didn't allow a home run, but he was still hit around for two doubles and two singles while also throwing a wild pitch. However, he balanced those struggles with nine strikeouts, his eighth consecutive start with at least eight punchouts. On the campaign, Rodon has a 2.37 ERA with 122 strikeouts across 83.2 frames.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Demoted to Triple-A

Mercedes was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Mercedes was held out of the lineup in five of the past eight games and will now head to the minors. The 28-year-old broke out with an 1.113 OPS, five homers and 16 RBI in April, though he struggled over the past two months, slashing .196/.264/.272 with only two long balls in 47 games. Mercedes could rejoin Chicago later in the year if he can get back on track in the minors, but for now he'll head to Charlotte. Jake Burger, one of the organization's top prospects, was promoted as part of Friday's transactions and likely will see time as the designated hitter with Mercedes optioned.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: White Sox at Tigers

With an amazing 43 runs in their past five games (OK, not quite as amazing when you consider the opposition, but still ...), the White Sox look for their sixth straight win in Detroit today. Dallas Keuchel will be on the mound, and oddsmakers like their chances. The Tigers, meanwhile,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 3 players that are pivotal to success

The Chicago White Sox are slowly starting to heat up again following a June which saw them cool off a little bit. They did, however, have another winning month. With the second half of the Major League Baseball season slowly starting to creep up upon us, the White Sox must start having players step up and play better.
MLBWRAL

Collins, White Sox complete sweep of Twins with 8-5 win

CHICAGO — Zack Collins hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and the Chicago White Sox scored at least seven runs for the fourth straight game, completing a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins 8-5 on Thursday. Chicago got four runs off Minnesota’s bullpen after the Twins erased a...