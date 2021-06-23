White Sox vs. Pirates odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, predictions for June 23 from proven computer model

Mercedes was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Mercedes was held out of the lineup in five of the past eight games and will now head to the minors. The 28-year-old broke out with an 1.113 OPS, five homers and 16 RBI in April, though he struggled over the past two months, slashing .196/.264/.272 with only two long balls in 47 games. Mercedes could rejoin Chicago later in the year if he can get back on track in the minors, but for now he'll head to Charlotte. Jake Burger, one of the organization's top prospects, was promoted as part of Friday's transactions and likely will see time as the designated hitter with Mercedes optioned.