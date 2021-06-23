Royal Expert Reveals What Might Happen At Diana's Statue Unveiling
The late Princess Diana would have celebrated her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021. So, her sons are banding together to immortalize her with a statue made in her honor. Prince Harry, who has made his home in the United States, will fly across the Atlantic and join Prince William at the unveiling of the statue. Wills and Harry are slated to make speeches at the unveiling, per the Daily Mail, and honor the people's princess, as well as thank sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley for his artistic contribution.www.nickiswift.com