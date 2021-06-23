Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Royal Expert Reveals What Might Happen At Diana's Statue Unveiling

By Tracey Johnson
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The late Princess Diana would have celebrated her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021. So, her sons are banding together to immortalize her with a statue made in her honor. Prince Harry, who has made his home in the United States, will fly across the Atlantic and join Prince William at the unveiling of the statue. Wills and Harry are slated to make speeches at the unveiling, per the Daily Mail, and honor the people's princess, as well as thank sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley for his artistic contribution.

www.nickiswift.com
Community Policy
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Robert Lacey
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duchess Of Cambridge#British Royal Family#Uk#The Daily Mail#Mirror#Vanity Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
U.K.enstarz.com

Prince Harry Purposely Avoided Queen Elizabeth During Short UK Trip?

Did Prince Harry purposely snub Queen Elizabeth II during his UK trip for the Diana statue unveiling?. Everybody knows that the Duke of Sussex and his grandmother have a great bond and are incredibly affectionate for one another, despite the recent dramas surrounding the British royal family. However, moving to...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Prince William won’t discuss royal rift with Prince Harry as all discussions have to go through Meghan, expert claims

PRINCE William avoided talking about his rift with his brother Prince Harry this week as all discussions have to go through Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed. Richard Eden said that when the two brothers were seen chatting on Thursday during an event to unveil a statue for their mum Diana, probably they did not discuss any serious topics.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Prince Harry Returns To UK For The Unveiling Of Princess Diana’s Statue

The Duke of Sussex has returned for a short trip to the UK to mark the unveiling of his late mother’s statue. A source has revealed that the 36-year-old royal is now at his U.K home, Frogmore Cottage and that he alongside Prince William are set to attend a small event to mark the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on July 1.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Will Prince Harry Try To Make Amends At Diana’s Statue Unveiling?

British royal family news shows that soon Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex could be back together in public in the UK. The event is the July 1 unveiling of their late mother Princess Diana’s memorial statue. The ceremony takes place at Kensington Palace next Thursday but all anyone can talk about is the friction between them.
Celebritiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Princes reunite at Diana's statue unveiling event

Washington [US], July 2 (ANI): Prince William and Prince Harry were all smiles as they reunited for their late mother Princess Diana's statue unveiling event at Kensington Palace in London on Thursday. Amid the ongoing royal tension, the brothers who were not on good terms with each other in recent...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What The Public Is Being Warned About Before Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling

A statue honoring the late Princess Diana will be unveiled on what would have been her 60th birthday, July 1. Both of her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, are expected to attend the unveiling and deliver speeches. The brothers initiated this project in 2017 as they honored the 20th anniversary of their mother's death. In the days leading up to what is expected to be an enormously popular event in England, reports detail that those behind the scenes are urging the public to follow some basic requests and guidelines.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Princes William and Harry unite to unveil Diana statue, but it's their relationship on display

LONDON — More than 20 years after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, her two sons unveiled her statue Thursday on what would have been her 60th birthday. Yet, for many, catching a glimpse of the statue in the gardens of her former home in London's Kensington Palace, took second place to looking for clues about the state of the relationship between Princes William and Harry.
CelebritiesPeople

Who Are the Children Featured in the New Princess Diana Statue at Kensington Palace?

Princess Diana has been honored with a statue at Kensington Palace — and her special bond with children is on full display. The royal's sons Prince Harry and Prince William reunited on Thursday, which would have been Diana's 60th birthday, for the statue unveiling. Together, the brothers pulled a green cloth off to reveal the sculpture of Princess Diana with her arms around a boy and a girl, with a third child in the background.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The True Meaning Behind Princess Diana's Statue Revealed

Prince William and Prince Harry reunited to unveil a statue of their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday. The bronze statue is located in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace and depicts Diana along with three children. According to USA Today, the royal brothers had commissioned the statue in 2017 as a way to honor their mother, who died 20 years before in 1997 at age 36 in a car crash in Paris.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Why Prince Charles, Kate Middleton, And Other Royals Plan To Skip Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling

The unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue commemorating what would have been her 60th birthday will be taking place on Thursday, but several members of the British Royal Family have no plans to attend. Though Prince William and Prince Harry will be there, their wives will be absent. Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, are also expected to miss the event for a very good reason.