Royal Expert Reveals What Might Happen At Diana's Statue Unveiling

A statue honoring the late Princess Diana will be unveiled on what would have been her 60th birthday, July 1. Both of her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, are expected to attend the unveiling and deliver speeches. The brothers initiated this project in 2017 as they honored the 20th anniversary of their mother's death. In the days leading up to what is expected to be an enormously popular event in England, reports detail that those behind the scenes are urging the public to follow some basic requests and guidelines.