He's already a father many times over, but Nick Cannon's number of offspring keeps increasing. Abby de la Rosa recently announced that she had given birth to twins with Nick via a post on Instagram. In the post, Abby can be seen holding both children in a video along with the caption: "✨JUNE 14TH, 2021 ✨. Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon." Now, many want to know how many kids Nick has in total.